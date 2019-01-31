High blood pressure pill may raise skin cancer risk: Health Canada
A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa on Jan. 3, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 2:52PM EST
TORONTO - Health Canada says prolonged use of a drug commonly prescribed for high blood pressure could increase a person's risk of developing non-melanoma skin cancer.
Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic, or water pill, that is also prescribed to reduce fluid retention related to heart failure and some kidney and liver problems.
A safety review by Health Canada found that taking the medication can make skin more sensitive to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight and tanning equipment.
The review of research evidence suggests patients taking the drug for more than three years could have at least a four-fold higher risk of developing non-melanoma skin cancer.
However, Health Canada says that because of limitations in the studies, such as a lack of patient data on sun exposure and severity, there is uncertainty regarding the findings.
Even so, people taking hydrochlorothiazide are advised to limit UV exposure and to seek medical attention if they identify new skin lesions or changes in moles.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- High blood pressure pill may raise skin cancer risk: Health Canada
- How meditation, art and a Buddhist monk saved a man's life
- U.S. doctor who survived Ebola honoured for service in Liberia
- First responders gather in B.C. to call for end to stigma in jobs full of trauma
- Nearly half of U.S. adults have heart or blood vessel disease