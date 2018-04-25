

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new Canadian study finds that doctors may have spent years underestimating the number of children with high blood pressure, missing kids who could have benefited from early intervention.

In August 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics unveiled a more restrictive definition of "high blood pressure" for children. It also created a much-simplified chart to help physicians quickly decide whether a child’s blood pressure is within the normal range.

Although children with high blood pressure often don’t notice the health effects, untreated high blood pressure can damage the kidneys and cause long-term damage to blood vessels that can lead to early heart attacks or strokes.

In the new study published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, Canadian researchers looked at how the revised hypertension definition would impact a sample of children.

They looked at the blood pressure readings of more than 15,000 generally healthy U.S. children between the ages of aged 5 and 18 who took part in an ongoing long-term health study between 1999 and 2014.

The researchers found that 5.8 per cent, or 905 of the children, should either have been classified with hypertension, or be reclassified into a higher risk category.

Children with high blood pressure were more likely to be overweight or obese, have high cholesterol, and indicators of prediabetes.

Lead researcher Dr. Celia Rodd, with the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba, says her team’s findings suggest that many children’s heart health risk may have been underestimated.

She says it’s important to diagnose high blood pressure early, both to spot acute kidney problems and to take steps to prevent long-term heart problems.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean medications,” Rodd told CTV Winnipeg. “It can mean healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, watching weight and portions, and healthy eating.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg's Michelle Gerwing