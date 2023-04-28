Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
Reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased "significantly" in North America since 2018, after marijuana was legalized for recreational use in Canada and several U.S. states, according to a 2022 study conducted by researchers at the University of Guelph and data from the Pet Poison Helpline.
University of Guelph researchers surveyed 251 veterinarians in Canada and the United States—191 of whom practiced in Canada—between January and April 2021. According to the survey data, published in PLOS ONE on April 20, 2022, cannabis poisonings were most commonly reported in dogs and most likely to be caused by edibles that pets ate while unattended.
"The legalization of cannabis use in Canada and the U.S. is likely an important factor associated with the increased cannabis toxicosis cases in pets; however, the legal status may also increase reporting," researchers noted in the study abstract.
The study also found most pets recovered completely after cannabis poisoning, however, there were some deaths.
Additionally, a representative from the Pet Poison Helpline—which takes calls from Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean—told CTV News it experienced a 735 per cent increase in calls about marijuana poisonings in pets from 2018 to 2022.
WHAT TO DO IF YOUR PET EATS CANNABIS PRODUCTS
Whether your dog or cat (or in some cases, bird) eats an edible, marijuana flower or inhales excessive amounts of cannabis smoke, it can be dangerous and in some cases, deadly.
VCA Canada Animal Hospitals, which is made up of a network of veterinary hospitals in six provinces across the country, says it's important to determine which kind of marijuana product your pet ingested, because it affects which treatment your pet will need. For example, a dog that eats a brownie made with cannabis will need treatment for both chocolate toxicity as well as cannabis toxicity, while a dog that inhales marijuana smoke may need respiratory treatment.
While cannabis products are generally "considered to have a high margin of safety for [most] people" according to VCA Canada, even a small amount of marijuana can negatively affect your pet.
As noted by the University of Guelph's study, it's likely your pet will recover from poisoning if they eat cannabis products, however, it is possible for marijuana to kill your pet. VCA Canada says it depends on several factors, such as the age, health and body size of your pet. Additionally, edibles with high concentrations of THC have been reported to kill pets after they ate them. VCA Canada says reports of pets dying from marijuana poisoning were rare until the development of medical-grade cannabis products.
If you want to know how to tell if your pet has eaten cannabis products, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says to watch for these signs:
- Sleepiness
- Depression
- Wobbling, pacing and agitation
- Sound or light sensitivity
- Inappropriate urination
- Dilated pupils
- Vomiting
- Bloodshot eyes
- Salivation
- Fast or slow heart rates
- Low body temperature
- Vocalization
It’s also important for pet owners to tell their veterinarian exactly what their pet ingested in order to get a proper diagnosis. There are tests to find out how much THC is in your pet's system, however they take time and are impractical, according to VCA Canada.
Your veterinarian may make your pet vomit to get the cannabis out of their system, assuming it was discovered soon enough after your pet ate it, however, this may not work. VCA Canada says in some cases the toxin may already be in your pet's system, and cannabis has "an anti-emetic effect that inhibits vomiting." Vets may also decide to pump your pet's stomach or give them activated charcoal to treat the poisoning.
If vomiting doesn't work or is not a viable option, VCA Canada says veterinarians will provide supportive care until the effects of the cannabis wear off. This may include medication or intravenous fluids to help prevent dehydration, support blood pressure, and maintain organ function. Vets may also use anti-anxiety medication or gastrointestinal treatments to minimize your pet’s discomfort.
"To prevent self-trauma while your pet is disoriented and uncoordinated, confinement in a safe, comfortable space is helpful. Noise should be kept to a minimum to decrease sensory stimulation," VCA Canada said in a post on its website. "If cannabis is ingested with toxic or problematic substances, such as xylitol, chocolate, raisins, or foods containing a lot of fat, supportive care or additional treatments may be required to treat conditions associated with the ingestion of those substances."
VCA Canada adds you can prevent pet poisonings by keeping marijuana products in places your pet cannot reach them. If you smoke marijuana, keep your pets in a separate, well-ventilated room away from smoke. VCA Canada says pets will be tempted to eat cannabis or other things that are toxic to them if they can get to it.
If you think your pet may have eaten cannabis products take them to a veterinarian or an emergency veterinary hospital right away.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Silencing your notifications after work make you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Canada
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
-
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
-
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
World
-
California man guilty of killing 3 after 'ding dong ditch' prank
A jury found a Southern California man guilty Friday in the killings of three teenage boys after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him in 2020, according to a newspaper report.
-
North Korea insults Biden, slams defence agreement with Seoul
The powerful sister of North Korea's leader says her country would stage more provocative displays of its military might in response to a new U.S.-South Korean agreement to intensify nuclear deterrence to counter the North's nuclear threat.
-
Pakistan releases Chinese national charged with blasphemy
A Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on charges of blasphemy has been released from a high-security prison after a court granted him bail, a defense lawyer and local police said Friday.
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Containers secured to shore after Wisconsin train derailment
Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, officials said Friday.
Politics
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Minister says online streaming rules will be platform-focused, CRTC has 'no intention' to regulate creators
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is promising now that Bill C-11 has passed, that his coming policy direction to the regulator in charge of implementing the new rules will 'be even more clear' that the contentious Online Streaming Act is 'only about the platforms.' This comes as the CTRC says it has 'no intention to regulate creators.'
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation told a parliamentary committee Friday that she resigned from that position earlier this month because of a breakdown in trust on the organization's board of directors.
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
U.S. Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure
The U.S. Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and said the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures.
Lifestyle
-
Silencing your notifications after work make you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Panthers give QB Young help, select Mississippi WR Mingo
The Carolina Panthers gave new quarterback Bryce Young some help on Friday night, selecting Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the 39th overall pick in the NFL draft.
-
Dolphins bolster secondary, take CB Cam Smith in NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins added depth to their secondary by selecting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith with the 51st pick of the NFL draft Friday night.
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.