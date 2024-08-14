Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline

Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Feeling as if you’re wandering aimlessly through life or like you’ve done all there is to do may carry harms more serious than unfulfilling days — it could be hurting your brain.
People who developed mild cognitive impairment had lower levels of purpose in life and of personal growth starting three and six years, respectively, before their diagnosis, compared with participants who remained cognitively intact, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Mild cognitive impairment, in which a person goes through an early stage of loss of memory or other cognitive abilities but still maintains the ability to independently do most activities of daily living, is often a precursor to dementia.
The study “is a strong test of the changes in psychological well-being that may occur during the earliest stages of the development of cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Angelina Sutin, professor of behavioural sciences and social medicine at the Florida State University College of Medicine, via email. Sutin wasn’t involved in the study.
More than 55 million people worldwide have dementia, which is a leading cause of death and is expected to affect nearly three times that many people by 2050. There is no cure for the disease, but the authors think the long period between when the disease biologically begins and when symptoms appear “may provide a critical time window for implementing (interventions) to prevent or delay its onset,” they wrote.
Poorer psychological well-being has been previously associated with higher risk of dementia, but both how wellness changes along the course of disease and which aspects of well-being are most influential haven’t been clear, according to the authors. And knowing these answers could be helpful for managing risk or symptoms after diagnosis.
The research team used data from 910 cognitively intact older adults from the Illinois-based Rush Memory and Aging Project, or MAP, an ongoing study that began in 1997. For up to 14 years starting in 2008, participants — most of whom were women and White — underwent annual assessments regarding neurological, cognitive, medical and psychological health. Psychological well-being was based on six components: self-acceptance, autonomy, purpose in life, personal growth, positive relation with others and ability to manage one’s immediate environment.
Compared with participants who remained cognitively intact, psychological well-being declined faster in older adults who ultimately developed cognitive impairment, and their well-being was lower two years before diagnosis — indicating poorer wellness, especially purpose and personal growth, could be a predictor for future cognitive impairment, the authors said.
Positive relations with others declined rapidly after diagnosis, while the rate of decline for other well-being components remained the same before and after diagnosis.
Though “not surprising,” the study “highlights the importance of wellness potentially both as a way to stave off dementia but also, when worsening, as a possible warning sign of dementia,” said Dr. Glen R. Finney, director of the Geisinger Memory and Cognition Program in Pennsylvania, via email. Finney wasn’t involved in the study.
More research is needed due to the lack of diversity in this study, which also includes the fact that participants were volunteers from communities with higher levels of education, the study authors said.
But “given that the findings are broadly similar to the few other studies that have used more diverse samples, I am not that concerned about these limitations,” Sutin said.
It’s possible that poor well-being may lead to cognitive impairment and vice versa. On one hand, greater well-being may lower risk for cognitive impairment and dementia by mitigating the effects of Alzheimer’s disease processes on cognition, the authors said. Positive well-being has been associated with lower levels of inflammatory cytokines and lower cardiovascular risk, which can reduce risk of cognitive impairments.
But on the other, there may be “a vicious cycle where neurodegenerative disease in the brain like Alzheimer’s disease, some of which starts years or even decades before cognitive symptoms and signs, could decrease function in the brain networks that help you maintain your wellness and initiative causing apathy a lack of drive to do or achieve,” Finney said. “This study suggests that could be happening even before some of the cognitive changes are picked up even when being actively monitored for cognitive changes.”
Participants’ social lives declined after being diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, and the study authors said that could be because the condition can make it harder to stay socially engaged.
Compared with participants who remained cognitively intact, those who developed cognitive impairment were more likely to be older and have lower body mass index (BMI) and lower psychological well-being. Those diagnosed with dementia were more likely to be older and have the APOE ε4 allele, a gene that makes people more at risk for Alzheimer’s.
Maintaining wellness, seeking purpose and continuing personal growth are always important and make life better in general, but in older age, in some ways these endeavours are more critical than ever, Finney said.
“Seek out socialization to keep your brain healthy and to support your wellness (and) find things that are meaningful to you to participate in, but also seek out new ways to learn and grow as a person,” he added.
Those activities can be everyday things, Sutin said — they don’t have to be new or complicated to be helpful or meaningful. They can include strategy games, high-level reading material or learning how to approach a typical task more effectively, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, which has resources on ways to preserve brain health. Formal education is another way to stay cognitively and socially adept, and some schools offer scholarships for older students.
You can also make new friends (or keep up with old ones) by participating in clubs, volunteering or joining a fitness group in your community.
If you’re finding it’s hard to stay socially or mentally active, talk with your doctor about whether that could be a sign of neurodegenerative disease, Finney recommended.
“Addressing risk factors proactively helps lower risk for dementia, helps preserve function in the face of dementia and can at least in part help reverse some mild symptoms early on before dementia takes hold,” he said.
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency Wednesday under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
A 19-year-old B.C. man has been charged with 23 offences in the alleged online sextortion of victims in multiple provinces.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Celery was used to conceal more than 1,043 kilograms of methamphetamines that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.
Ernesto strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and left nearly half of all clients in the U.S. territory without power as it threatened to strengthen into a major storm en route to Bermuda.
The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.
Mohammad Abu Al Qumsan quivered and gasped in disbelief. He had just received a phone call that an Israeli strike had hit his home, killing the two babies, along with his wife, Jumana, aged 28.
The Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of its return to power at a former U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, but there was no mention of the country's hardships or promises of hope for the struggling population.
A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand unknowingly distributed candies filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamine in its food parcels after the sweets were donated by a member of the public.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says people seeking asylum at the border with Canada will have less time to consult a lawyer before making their case, as U.S. President Joe Biden's asylum halt makes its way to Canada’s doorstep.
The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
MPs agreed Tuesday that ministers need to testify publicly 'as soon as possible' about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared this week that the increasing spread of mpox across the continent is a health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
The Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Office has declared a pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak in the province.
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
M&M's maker Mars is buying Kellanova, the maker of Cheez-Its and Pop-Tarts for nearly US$30 billion, vastly expanding the number of household-name brands under one roof.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a ‘C’ on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team’s new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
A gold medal win by Canadian Philip Kim at the Paris Olympics in breaking has introduced the world to the sport and its culture that is all about peace, love and unity, his former coaches say.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A fire that broke out in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced from their homes.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
The RCMP is investigating a serious crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left a pedestrian injured Tuesday night.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a ‘C’ on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team’s new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary.
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
Highway 13 in Montreal should reopen Thursday morning, Quebec's public security minister has confirmed.
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) posted a return of 4.2 per cent for the first six months of 2024, underperforming its benchmark index of 4.6 per cent.
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement, warning of potential heavy rain on Wednesday.
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Champion shot putter Sarah Mitton didn't get the result she wanted at the Olympics, but she is grateful for the opportunity, and the lessons leaned in loss.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team's offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
A study through the University of Regina found that RCMP members reported a higher number of instances of sexual assault and harassment throughout their lifetimes compared to the average Canadian population.
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for immediate action hours after issuing a general evacuation order due to an encroaching wildfire.
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a ‘C’ on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team’s new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.
A local doctor has returned from the experience of a lifetime at the Paris Olympics. Dr. Steven Joseph has a family practice at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter, he works in the emergency department at South Huron Hospital and is also the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rowing Canada.
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
When Shawn Farah decided to try out a lottery game he'd never played before, he never expected to win big.
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at two of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
A 53-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with firearms-related offences after reports he was riding on a bicycle with a gun around an apartment complex.
The creation of a mental health and addictions institute in Sault Ste. Marie is making progress, with a formal funding announcement from Ottawa on Monday.
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.