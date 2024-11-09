Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke

Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Stroke was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than half a million Americans have a stroke every year. But up to 80 per cent of strokes may be preventable with better nutrition, exercise and identification of risk factors.
The first new guidelines on stroke prevention in 10 years from the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, include recommendations for people and doctors that reflect a better understanding of who gets strokes and why, along with new drugs that can help reduce risk.
The good news is that the best way to reduce your risk for stroke is also the best way to reduce your risk for a whole host of health problems — eat a healthy diet, move your body and don't smoke. The bad news is that it's not always so easy to sustain.
Dr. Sean Duke, a stroke doctor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, blames the forces in society that keep people sedentary and eating poorly, like cell phones and cheap, unhealthy food. “Our world is stacked against us,” he said.
Here's what to know about stroke and the new guidelines:
A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked or if a blood vessel in the brain bursts. That deprives the brain of oxygen which can cause brain damage that can lead to difficulty thinking, talking and walking, or even death.
Eating healthy can help control several factors that increase your risk for stroke, including high cholesterol, high blood sugar, and obesity, according to the heart association.
The group recommends foods in the so-called Mediterranean diet such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil, which can help keep cholesterol levels down. It suggests limiting red meat and other sources of saturated fat. Instead, get your protein from beans, nuts, poultry, fish and seafood.
Limit highly processed foods and foods and drinks with a lot of added sugar. This can also reduce your calorie intake, which helps keep weight in check.
Getting up and walking around for at least 10 minutes a day can “drastically” reduce your risk, said Dr. Cheryl Bushnell, a neurologist at Wake Forest University School of Medicine who was part of the group that came up with the new guidelines. Among the many benefits: Regular exercise can help reduce blood pressure, a major risk factor for stroke.
Of course, more is better: The heart association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic or 75 minutes of vigorous activity — or some combination — per week. How you do it doesn't matter so much, experts said: Go to the gym, take a walk or run in your neighborhood or use treadmills or stepper machines at home.
Diet and exercise can help control weight, another important risk factor for strokes. But a new class of drugs that can drastically reduce weight have been approved by regulators, providing new tools to reduce stroke risk since guidelines were last updated.
The guidelines now recommend that doctors consider prescribing these drugs, including those sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, to people with obesity or diabetes.
But while those drugs can help, people still need to eat well and get exercise, cautions Dr. Fadi Nahab, a stroke expert at Emory University Hospital.
The new guidelines for the first time recommend doctors screen patients for other factors that could increase stroke risk, including sex and gender and non-medical factors such as economic stability, access to health care, discrimination and racism. For example, the risk for having a first stroke is nearly twice as high for Black adults in the U.S. as it is for white adults, according to the CDC.
“If somebody doesn’t have insurance or they can’t get to a doctor’s office because of transportation issues or they can’t get off work to get health care ... these are all things that can impact the ability to prevent stroke," Bushnell said.
Doctors may be able to point to resources for low-cost health care or food, and can give ideas about how to be active without breaking the bank for a gym membership.
The guidelines also now recommend doctors should screen for conditions that could increase a woman's risk for stroke, such as high blood pressure during pregnancy or early menopause.
Three of the most common stroke symptoms include face weakness, arm weakness and difficulty speaking. And time is important, because brain damage can happen quickly and damage can be limited if a stroke is treated quickly. Stroke experts have coined an acronym to help you remember: FAST. F for face, A for arm, S for speech, and T for time. If you think you or a loved one could be having a stroke, call 911 right away.
AP data journalist Kasturi Pananjady contributed to this story.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
In the middle of a Berlin hotel cafe, Masih Alinejad raises her voice and starts singing at the top of her lungs in Farsi, as waiters turn to watch along with the three German government bodyguards assigned to protect her.
Queen Camilla will miss Britain's annual remembrance weekend events to honor fallen service personnel while she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple.
Televisions that measure 97 inches (and more) diagonally across – a.k.a. XXL TVs – are becoming a huge hit as the cost of giant screens sinks sharply, and viewers look to replace the screens they bought during the peak of the pandemic a few years ago.
Britain's police watchdog said is assessing complaints over how the police handled sex crime allegations against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
In 1916, Harold Wrong plucked a flower from the fields of Somme, France and tucked it into a letter he mailed home to Toronto. For decades, the type of flower sent remained a mystery.
After less than six months, families living in a southern Winnipeg condominium development are being forced to move out.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Saturday canceled a trip to United Nations climate talks in Azerbaijan so he can stay in the Netherlands to deal with the fallout from assaults on fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team in Amsterdam that authorities condemned as antisemitic.
Britain's police watchdog said is assessing complaints over how the police handled sex crime allegations against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple.
Though two states have yet to be officially called, the U.S. election map has mostly been settled. How does it compare with the previous two elections?
Queen Camilla will miss Britain's annual remembrance weekend events to honor fallen service personnel while she recovers from a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
Jesus Chavez, a 34-year-old pastry chef from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, arrived in this small village at Panama’s edge of the Darien jungle on Friday.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
The Supreme Court may have succeeded in sidestepping the request from Droits collectifs Québec (DCQ), which had dragged its registrar before the Federal Court to compel the translation into French of some 6,000 decisions made before 1969 that were only available in English.
Canada will apologize to Inuit in Nunavik for the killing of sled dogs between the mid-1950s until the late 1960s, minister Gary Anandasangaree said.
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Health Canada has approved Moderna's mRNA vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older, available next year.
A move by Quebec to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness like Alzheimer's to request MAID months or years before their condition leaves them unable to consent has been met with praise, confusion and criticism.
Elwood Edwards, who voiced America Online’s ever-present 'You’ve got mail' greeting, has died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, N. C. He was 74.
In 1916, Harold Wrong plucked a flower from the fields of Somme, France and tucked it into a letter he mailed home to Toronto. For decades, the type of flower sent remained a mystery.
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
'Saturday Night Live' is likely to strike a new tone as it looks toward a second term for Donald Trump in its first episode since his election victory.
Televisions that measure 97 inches (and more) diagonally across – a.k.a. XXL TVs – are becoming a huge hit as the cost of giant screens sinks sharply, and viewers look to replace the screens they bought during the peak of the pandemic a few years ago.
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
The holidays officially begin this week — at least at Starbucks — when the coffee chain rolls out its annual seasonal cups.
A Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce event had a surprising cameo from a Hollywood icon.
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.
They call him `Vezina-Buyck' in Winnipeg.
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
Scheduled to be released Nov. 13 on YouTube, a new short film brought by Critter Care offers behind-the-scenes access to the Langley-based centre.
Families faced frustratingly long waits Friday trying to score tickets to the upcoming Bright Nights holiday train in Stanley Park, as a massive influx of would-be buyers overwhelmed the ticketing website.
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary.
Ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday, there are a number of ways to mark the day and those who have served Canada.
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are searching for a man who escaped lawful custody in the Laurentians.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three trucks were set on fire in a Saint-Laurent private parking lot early Saturday morning.
A new Asian supermarket opened its doors this week on Montreal's South Shore.
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
Alberta law enforcement agencies have joined forces to identify and take down the province's top offenders.
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Divers from the Royal Canadian Navy in Halifax laced-up on Saturday for a good cause.
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
After less than six months, families living in a southern Winnipeg condominium development are being forced to move out.
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Here’s a look at the candidates for Ward 8 ahead of Regina’s civic election on Nov. 13.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation has struck an historic agreement to settle Treaty 6 benefits that went unpaid for 150 years.
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
Just after 11:00 on Wednesday morning, a fight broke out near the portables at Regina Mundi Catholic High School - but it wasn’t between students.
The London Knights’ march up the OHL standings continued Friday night, beating the North Bay Battalion 6-2 at Canada Life Place.
Remembrance Day is Monday, and CTV London will be streaming local ceremonies live online, but there are also some road closures to facilitate the parade.
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
Police remained on scene throughout the day on Friday where on Thursday an OPP officer was stabbed responding to a call in Orillia, Ontario.
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
Windsor police are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation.
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
Several residents of Caldwell First Nation fear they are facing eviction after installing security cameras on their homes.
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.
As Don Dixon flips through his photo album filled with all sorts of serious things, the 102-year-old is proving to be quite silly.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
The City of Lethbridge is hosting a pair of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday to honour those who have served and continue to fight for our freedom.
With more than 26,000 calls last year, staffing for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) has been stretched thin at times.
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
Residents in the Sault expressed concerns ranging from vandalism to privacy invasions during recent consultations on the city's plan to install automated speed enforcement cameras.
Three young people in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with chasing down a victim and kicking and punching them while they were on the ground.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.