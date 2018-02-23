

CTVNews.ca Staff





A heartbroken husband in Quebec wants to know if everything possible was done for his wife, who died of the flu after being transferred to four hospitals over two days.

Cynthia Thibaudeau died on Feb. 12 from complications of the flu. The previously healthy 39-year-old was the mother of two boys, aged five and six. She was studying social work and had received the flu vaccine this year.

After becoming ill with flu, Thibaudeau went to the Hopital Montfort in Ottawa on Feb. 9. Her widower, Donald Marengère, says doctors there ran several tests.

“They took a scan of her lungs and everything was fine,” Marengère told CTV Ottawa, “They told her it was the virus, that she would have to get through it and that there was nothing they could do at that time.”

He says doctors told Thibaudeau to rest at home and come back if her condition worsened. On Sunday, Thibaudeau started coughing up blood and called an ambulance, which took her to the Hopital Gatineau.

“That's when everything went downhill,” Marengère said.

Doctors at the Gatineau hospital tried to stop the bleeding in her lungs but didn't have the proper equipment, so they transferred her to the Hopital de Hull.

Doctors there managed to stop the hemorrhaging in her lungs but by then, Marengère had developed complications in her heart.

“That is when they decided to transfer her to the Ottawa Heart Institute, they told me, to give her the best chance,” Marengère said.

Thibaudeau died at the Heart Institute that next day.

Marengère isn't looking to blame anyone for his wife’s death, but he wants answers to be sure everything was done that could have been to save his wife.

The Centre Intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais, which manages hospitals in the Gatineau region, said it would be reviewing the care given to Thibaudeau but said it appears that all protocols were followed correctly.

In a statement in French, it said “it is quite normal to transfer a person whose state of health deteriorates to a hospital which has more specialized care and a more elaborate technical platform. The Outaouais CISSS will review the trajectory of care to ensure that it was appropriate for the condition of Mme. Thibaudeau. Everything indicates, however, that (her) care was consistent with the protocol.”

The Montfort Hospital offered its condolences to the family in a statement.

“A quality review of this case is currently underway. For confidentiality reasons, we cannot discuss a specific case. If the family wishes, we welcome the opportunity to meet with them to further discuss this case.”

Marengère told CTV Ottawa his sons are now grieving the loss of their mother.

“They took it hard,” he said. “They are strong, they are young, and will have great memories of their mother.”

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr