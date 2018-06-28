Health ministers meet in Winnipeg to discuss cannabis, pharmacare
Dried cannabis plants are sorted at a plant in south-west Quebec on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:23PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Provincial and territorial health ministers are calling for more federal support for cannabis legalization and any potential national pharmacare program.
At their meeting in Winnipeg today, health ministers from several provinces said federal transfer payments are not keeping pace with growing health-care costs.
Manitoba's Kelvin Goertzen said he's disappointed Ottawa has not released an extensive public awareness campaign to warn Canadians about dangers associated with cannabis consumption.
Saskatchewan's Jim Reiter said the provinces like the concept of a pharmacare program, but the federal government would have to pay its share.
Quebec's Gaetan Barrette says the big question on all health issues is whether the federal government will help pay for new initiatives.
Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas is to join the meeting on Friday.
