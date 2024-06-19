Health

    • Health minister says he aims to launch national pharmacare program by next April

    (Alex Green / Pexels.com) (Alex Green / Pexels.com)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.

    A pharmacare bill drafted by the Liberals and the NDP has made its way through the House of Commons, but still needs to be studied by the Senate.

    The idea is to make birth control and diabetes medication available to anyone with a health card as part of a universal, single-payer program.

    The Liberals budgeted $1.5 billion for the program over five years.

    Once the bill receives royal assent, Holland can start negotiating deals with provinces and territories to administer the program.

    But he says he's not waiting until then to start talking to his provincial and territorial counterparts about what those deals could look like.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • Meet the hobbyists who collect barf bags

      Of the eight billion people on the planet, the number of serious barf bag collectors is just north of 100, according to notable members of their ranks. Not statistically significant, but significantly more than one might guess.

    • Letting go of parent guilt over screen time

      The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News