    • Health Minister Mark Holland to give an update on the federal dental-care program

    Minister of Health Mark Holland speaks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to provide an update on the federal government's dental-care program today.

    The government began accepting claims for dental services for seniors enrolled in the program in May, and has since expanded eligibility to qualifying children and people with a disability tax credit.

    But while patients have been quick to enroll, getting dentists on board to provide the care has been more challenging.

    Dental associations have been expressing concerns about the design and administration of the program for months.

    As of last month, just under 50 per cent of dental professionals in Canada had signed up.

    That's when Holland announced providers would no longer need to register with the program, and would be able to instead participate on a claim-by-claim basis.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

