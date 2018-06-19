

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government has announced its intent to “severely restrict” opioid marketing in Canada, following thousands of deaths from apparent opioid overdoses in 2017.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said Tuesday that the government plans to restrict “most forms” of advertising of prescription opioids. In a statement, her office said that industry marketing can “unduly influence health professionals, leading to over-prescription of opioids.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday that preliminary data show that nearly 4,000 Canadians died in 2017 as a result of an apparent opioid overdose.

Health Canada is holding consultations on the planned opioid marketing restrictions until July 18.