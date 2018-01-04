

Kelli Kennedy, The Associated Press





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- If you skipped most of your workouts to be more "present" during the holiday festivities and aren't looking forward to getting back on the treadmill, we feel you. We rounded some of the workouts that have fitness fans talking to keep you motivated. Do them at home, in the studio, on a trampoline or a lake (gasp) -- whatever it takes to get moving.

IF YOU LOVE WORKING OUT AT HOME

There are tons of amazing streaming options out there and the new offering from former SLT star Bethany Meyers' new streaming workout is worth checking out. be.come is a music driven mash-up of low-impact yoga, Pilates and strength training. Best of all, it doesn't require any equipment and the body positive message and focus on becoming the best, strongest you is super motivating. Also worth a look: Anna Kaiser's streaming service AKT On Demand which offers 55 videos ranging from 10 to 90 minutes and includes everything from her popular dance cardio to signature strength-training moves that have made her popular among celeb clients Kelly Ripa and Shakira.

IF YOU LOVE HIGH-INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING AND THE COMPETITION OF ORANGETHEORY

Miami's Spartan Gym focus is like a playground for gym rats. Classes include circuit training, obstacle courses and race training to build athleticism, strength, endurance and mental acuity. Think overhead ropes, nets, and pipes for traditional Spartan course training. Or unleash your inner athlete at New York's Tone House where sessions are team-oriented, competitive and fun. The goal is to bring sports conditioning workouts to the mainstream. Think moves like battle ropes, squat jumps and bear crawls. Around the country, check out the race training classes at Obstacle Academy in Edina, Minnesota, the Spartan SGX class at Urban Fit in Hatsfield, Pennsylvania or Life Time gyms for their Spartan Strong classes.

IF YOU HATE THE TREADMILL AND ELLIPTICAL

Stop overlooking one of the most forgotten pieces of gym equipment. 2018 is all about rowing workouts and boutique studios are popping up everywhere. Don't worry, it's not like spinning where you're on the rower for a boring 45 minutes. Many of the classes mix up rowing intervals with strength and ab conditioning for a high-intensity, low-interval punch like cardio and core class at New York's CityRow. At EngineRM in New York, the focus is on rowing in unison as a group guided by the coxswain. LIT method relies on rowing machines to boost your heart rate in their high intensity, low impact classes in Los Angeles. LA's iRow studio is all about hardcore rowing in group classes or training on the water in Marina Del Rey. Also worth noting are Ro Fitness in Austin and weRow in Minneapolis. Another option: Just start mixing in 10 minute intervals on the rowing machine at your gym during your normal workout.

IF YOU LIKE BOXING

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is always gushing about her boxing workouts at Gotham Gym in New York. Enough said. Boxing workouts have followed the ebb and flow of most fitness fads and are having a big moment now with studios for everyone. HotBox in Nashville offers group classes in a heated room with your own bag and gloves and a killer playlist. In New York, there's Church Street Boxing, Shadowbox, Overthrow Boxing Club and Work Train Fight. In Los Angeles, try Gloveworx, Trinity Boxing Club or Box 'N Burn. 9Round gets it done in just 30 minutes with 600 locations around the country and chances are your local YMCA or fitness club is offering a few sparring classes too.

IF YOU DREAD CARDIO

It's easy to see why trampoline or rebounder workouts are all the rage. It's low impact and gentle on your joints but offers the heart pumping cardio benefits of a hard run. It's great for improving balance and most importantly, it's fun! Mini trampolines are relatively inexpensive (you can buy one from celeb trainer Tracy Anderson for $70) and there are tons of online workouts to get you started. Anderson's 50 minute workout (available online or on DVD) is half muscular structure followed by 25 minutes of dance cardio performed on the rebounder. Or if you can't take in-person classes with Simone de la Rue of Body By Simone in Los Angeles, try her DVD which includes three trampoline dance routines to target the upper body, lower body and core.

IF YOU LIKE YOGA

As the fitness scene has focused more on upping the intensity ante, there's been a counter movement that's all about active rest and recovery. Beyond just sitting on the couch watching Netflix, these classes are focused on yin yoga, gentle stretching, dim lights, self-massage, foam rolling and aromatherapy. Namaste

Crunch Gym's newest class is Hair of the Down Dog: Detox Yoga to help you recover from late night partying or too many burpees. Equinox doubled down on restorative classes with stretch essentials and athletic stretch classes that includes guided self-massage and flexibility training for better range of motion. In Dallas, Foam Roller Fitness is all about rolling out your troubles. At New York's Mile High Run Club recovery room, you can book stretch sessions, reflexology and acupuncture or spend some time in their compression boots or playing with the Hyperice recovery tools. At Naam Yoga's aromatherapy class in New York, students put the essence of plants on specific body points to help restore harmony and wellness.