Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
Xylazine can cause severe skin wounds, but whether it is leading to more deaths -- as suggested by officials in Washington -- is not yet clear, according to health and law enforcement professionals on the front lines of efforts in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. In fact, early data suggests the drug may inadvertently be diluting the effects of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid behind most overdose deaths.
There is broad agreement, however, that much more information is needed to understand xylazine's impact, to craft ways of disrupting illegal supplies and to develop medicines to reverse its effects.
"We don't know whether xylazine is increasing the risk of overdose or reducing the risk of overdose," said Dr. Lewis Nelson of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who advises federal regulators on drug safety. "All we know is that there are a lot of people taking xylazine and a lot of them are dying, but it doesn't mean that xylazine is doing it."
In almost all cases, xylazine -- a drug for sedating horses and other animals -- is added to fentanyl, the potent opioid that can be lethal even in small amounts. Some users say the combination, dubbed "tranq" or "tranq dope," gives a longer-lasting high, more like heroin, which has largely been replaced by fentanyl in U.S. drug markets.
Like other cutting agents, xylazine benefits dealers: It's often cheaper and easier to get than fentanyl. Chinese websites sell a kilogram for $6 to $20, no prescription required. Chemicals used to produce fentanyl can cost $75 or more per kilogram.
"Nobody asked for xylazine in the drug supply," said Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, a Philadelphia outreach group. "Before anybody knew it, the community was chemically dependent on it. So now, yes, people do seek it out."
From a storefront in Philadelphia's Kensington neighbourhood, Laurel's group provides first aid, showers, clothes and snacks to people using drugs.
Xylazine's effects are easy to spot: users experience a lethargic, trance-like state and sometimes black out, exposing themselves to robbery or assault.
"It's a delayed reaction, I could be walking down the street, it's 45 minutes later," says Dominic Rodriguez, who is homeless and battling addiction. "Then I wake up, trying to piece together what happened."
------
U.S. regulators approved xylazine in 1971 to sedate animals for surgery, dental procedures and handling purposes.
In humans, the drug can cause breathing and heart rates to drop. It's also linked to severe skin ulcers and abscesses, which can lead to infections, rotting tissue and amputations. Experts disagree on the exact cause of the wounds, which are much deeper than those seen with other injectable drugs.
In Philadelphia, the drug's introduction has created a host of new challenges.
Naloxone, a medication used revive people who have stopped breathing, doesn't reverse the effects of xylazine. Philadelphia officials stress that naloxone should still be administered in all cases of suspected overdose, since xylazine is almost always found in combination with fentanyl.
With no approved reversal drug for xylazine, the Savage Sisters group has taken to carrying oxygen tanks to help revive people.
Meanwhile, a roaming van staffed by local health workers and city staffers aims to treat the skin wounds before they require hospitalization.
The wounds can make it harder to get people into addiction treatment programs, which typically don't have the expertise to treat deep lesions that can expose tissue and bone.
"If you have someone out there who's ready to come in for treatment, you really want to act on that quickly," said Jill Bowen, who runs Philadelphia's behavioural health department.
The city recently launched a pilot program where hospitals treat patients for wounds and then directly transfer them into addiction treatment.
Xylazine can be addictive and patients who stop taking it report severe withdrawal symptoms, including anxiety and distress. There's no approved treatment but physicians have been using the blood pressure-lowering drug clonidine, which is sometimes prescribed for anxiety.
In April, federal officials declared xylazine-laced fentanyl an " emerging threat," pointing to the problems in Philadelphia and other northeastern cities. Testing is far from uniform, but the drug has been detected in all 50 states and appears to be moving westward, similar to earlier waves of drug use.
Officials describe the drug's toll in stark terms and statistics: Fatal overdoses involving xylazine increased more than 1,200 per cent between 2018 and 2021. But that largely reflects increased testing, since most medical examiners weren't looking for the drug until recently.
"What it is doing is making the deadliest drug we've ever seen, fentanyl, even deadlier," Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, told attendees at a recent conference.
But those who have studied the problem closely aren't so sure.
------
One of the only studies looking at the issue reached a startling conclusion: People who overdosed on a combination of fentanyl and xylazine had "significantly less severe" outcomes than those taking fentanyl alone.
It was the opposite of what Dr. Jennifer Love and her colleagues expected, given xylazine's dangerous effects on breathing. But their analysis of more than 320 overdose patients who received emergency care found lower rates of cardiac arrest and coma when xylazine was involved.
Love, an emergency medicine physician at New York's Mount Sinai hospital, suggested xylazine may be reducing the amount of fentanyl in each dose. She stressed that this is only one possible explanation, and more research is needed into xylazine's long-term effects. She also noted that the study didn't track downstream effects of xylazine that could be deadly, including skin infections and amputations.
But hints that xylazine could be blunting fatal overdoses are showing up elsewhere.
In New Jersey, about one-third of the opioid supply contains xylazine, based on testing of drug paraphernalia. But less than eight per cent of fatal overdoses involved xylazine in 2021, the latest year with complete data.
Police Capt. Jason Piotrowski, who oversees the analysis of state drug data, said xylazine's ability to extend users' high may be a factor in why it's showing up less than expected in fatal overdoses.
"If xylazine is lasting longer and that's why people are using it, then they're not going to need as many doses," he said. "So now their exposure to the more deadly fentanyl decreases."
Like other experts, Piotrowski stressed that this is only one theory and xylazine's impact is far from clear.
Philadelphia officials see no upside to the drug.
"I don't frankly see a plus side to xylazine," said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city's health commissioner. "It seems to increase the risk of overdose and it causes these severe, debilitating wounds that interfere with peoples' ability to get into treatment."
Philadelphia's annual toll of fatal overdoses has climbed by 14% since xylazine became a significant part of the local drug market around 2018. In 2021, the city reported 1,276 overdose deaths. Bettigole expects final 2022 figures to show another increase.
More than 90 per cent of lab-tested opioids in Philadelphia contain xylazine, according to city figures.
Even as Savage Sisters and other advocates deal with xylazine's toll, they are seeing newer drugs circulate, including nitazenes, a synthetic opioid that can be even more potent than fentanyl.
A shifting mix of opioids, stimulants and sedatives has come to define the U.S. drug epidemic, making it harder to manage a crisis that now claims more than 100,000 lives a year.
The Biden administration and Congress are considering changes to try to limit xylazine prescribing and distribution.
But past restrictions didn't solve the problem: When regulators cracked down on painkillers like OxyContin, people largely shifted to heroin and then fentanyl.
"First we had pills, then we had heroin and then we had fentanyl," Piotrowski said. "Now we have everything. And xylazine is just a part of that."
------
Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter
------
AP journalists Tassanee Vejpongsa and Matt Rourke in Philadelphia contributed to this story.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
WATCH | OceanGate CEO told CTV News in 2017 he 'wanted to be an astronaut'
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
Titanic submersible suffered 'catastrophic implosion,' killing 5: U.S. Coast Guard
Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. All five people who were in the sub are presumed dead.
Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
Canada
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
-
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving, report shows
New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more nurses are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
-
BC Hydro admits it knew about high-risk vault years before February explosion
BC Hydro has admitted it was aware that an underground electrical vault was high-risk seven years before it exploded in downtown Vancouver.
-
Bail decision reserved for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women
A judge has reserved his decision on bail for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary.
-
Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
World
-
With the fate of Titanic-bound submersible clear, focus turns to cause of the fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
-
Activists say they’ve identified hundreds of bodies left in the streets of West Darfur
Residents of El Geneina, the capital of war-torn West Darfur, are struggling to bury their dead as violence rages across the city.
-
U.K. elections watchdog says new voter ID law stopped thousands from casting ballots
Britain's electoral watchdog said Friday that about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month's local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification.
-
Cambodian lawmakers approve changes to election law that disqualify candidates who don't vote
Pro-government Cambodian lawmakers unanimously approved changes to the country's election law on Friday that will ban anyone who fails to vote from running as a candidate in future elections, a move critics say is aimed at crippling the opposition's chances in the polls.
-
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed new embassy in Canberra after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds and passed legislation that Russia will try to overturn in Australia's highest court.
-
German lawmakers approve a plan to attract skilled workers to plug the country's labour gap
Germany's parliament on Friday approved plans to attract more skilled workers to Europe's biggest economy and help address labour shortages in a growing number of professions.
Politics
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
-
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
Health
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
-
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving, report shows
New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more nurses are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
-
Fashion, star power and a martial aura fuse at Givenchy's collection at Paris Fashion Week
History, fashion, and star power came together at Givenchy's latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons, the show was the first of its kind across the monument's sprawling balcony.
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
Business
-
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
-
CPKC to partner with U.S. railway CSX Corp. on hydrogen locomotives
Canadian Pacific Kansas City says it will collaborate with U.S. railway CSX Corp. to develop additional hydrogen-powered locomotives.
-
Deloitte study suggests Canadians lack trust in brands' sustainability claims
While most consumers believe in rewarding companies that accurately deliver on sustainability promises, a new study suggests their trust is lacking in the 'green' claims made by brands.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments -- including five overseas -- and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit.
-
7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama taken by the San Antonio Spurs with first pick of NBA Draft
Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who some NBA commentators think could be a generational talent, was the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
-
Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick of the NBA draft
The Toronto Raptors have selected Gradey Dick of Kansas with the 13th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.