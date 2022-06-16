Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field

Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.

"I went from being a full-time nurse for the same organization for almost 15 years, to dropping down to part-time, to potentially dropping the profession altogether at this point," Sonja Bernhard told CTV National News on Thursday.

The nurse is pleading with all levels of government to take immediate action to improve working conditions, warning that unless changes are made, more nurses will continue to leave the profession.

"We need the start with at the very minimum, mandating staffing ratios."

