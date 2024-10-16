Health

    • Health Canada warns of banned baby walkers made available online

    Health Canada warns that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury. (Pexels) Health Canada warns that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury. (Pexels)
    Health Canada released a consumer product advisory Wednesday for three baby walkers available for purchase online, warning they are hazardous to infants and reminding Canadians that baby walkers, also known as infant walkers, are banned in the country.

    The three products are:

    • JHD baby walkers anti O-shaped leg baby stroller multifunctional starting vehicle for toddlers
    • LazyChild baby walker anti-o-leg baby walker multi-functional anti-rollover baby can sit and push to learn to drive
    • Multifunction infant and baby walker 6/7-18 months old anti-rollover baby

    Health Canada says the walkers expose infants to hazards that they typically wouldn't have access to.

    "Children in baby walkers can also fall down the stairs, which could result in injury or death," Health Canada wrote in its advisory.

    The federal department says consumers should "immediately stop using" the walkers and dispose of them in a way that they'll never be used again. If any consumers have experienced any health or safety incidents related to the products, they should fill out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

    Baby walkers have been banned in Canada since 2004, which includes the second-hand sale of them at flea markets and garage sales. Prior to this, a voluntary retail industry ban on the products had been in place since 1989.

