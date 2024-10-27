Health Canada warns against use of baby walkers available on eBay.ca

Health Canada released a consumer product advisory Friday for 10 baby walkers available for purchase on eBay.ca, warning they may pose a risk of injury to infants and reminding consumers that baby walkers are banned in Canada.

The 10 products are:

Activity Baby Walker (Light Purple)

Activity Walker Foldable 8-Wheel Musical (Purple)

Activity Walker Foldable 8-Wheels Musical Multifunctional Walking (Light Purple)

Activity Walker Plastic 8 Wheels Toddler Anti Rollover Music Box

Activity Walker Toddler Plastic Music Box for Girls

Activity Walking Rocker Baby Activity Walker 8 Wheels Sound Light Multi Function

Activity Walking Rocker Folding Baby Activity Walker Sound 8 Wheels Multi (Blue)

Baby Activity Walker Infant Activity Walker Light Multifunction 8 Wheels (Blue)

Infant Activity Walker Baby Activity Walker Sound Anti Drop Multi Function 8

Toddler Activity Walker (Light Purple)

Health Canada says the products listed above feature a removable fabric base that, when detached, allows a child’s feet to touch the floor. It says this opens up the child to a variety of risk factors.

“Children in baby walkers are exposed to hazards that would not normally be accessible if the child were not supported by the walker, posing a variety of risks of injury to the child,” Health Canada wrote in their advisory. “Children in baby walkers can also fall down the stairs, which could result in injury or death.”

Health Canada warns that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury.

Earlier this month, Health Canada warned against another trio of baby walkers that were available for purchase online, saying they presented similar risks to toddlers.

The federal department says consumers should "immediately stop using" the walkers and dispose of them in a way that they'll never be used again. If any consumers have experienced any health or safety incidents related to the products, they should fill out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

Baby walkers have been banned in Canada since 2004. which includes The second-hand sale of them at flea markets and garage sales is also prohibited. Prior to this, a voluntary retail industry ban on the products had been in place since 1989.