Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products

Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they "may pose serious health risks."

In a public advisory, the health agency says the products are promoted as peptides and are sold online by Canlab Research websites including canlabresearch.com and canlab.net.

Canlab Research, a self-described Montreal-based company that synthesizes and manufactures peptides in Canada, declined to comment.

The unauthorized products of concern, which are on sale on Canlab Research websites, include oxytocin and triptorelin.

Health Canada describes oxytocin as a prescription peptide drug used to help start or continue labour, to control bleeding after delivery, as well as other conditions, as determined by a health-care provider.

Triptorelin is a prescription peptide drug used to treat prostate cancer, reduce pain associated with endometriosis and control the timing of ovulation in fertility treatments. Health Canada notes the drug is given to patients by injection, which should only be done under the supervision of a health-care professional.

People are advised not to use these products, to consult a health-care professional if they have used any of these products and have health concerns, and to only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

Health Canada is also advising against buying health products from "questionable or untrustworthy websites."