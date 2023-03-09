Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall for four YETI coolers and one gear case after an incident of detaching magnets was reported in Canada.

The U.S. company, which specializes in outdoor travel products like mugs and lunch bags, said the following products were reported to have a risk of detaching magnets from its lined closures: Hopper 1.0 M30 Soft Cooler (tote style); Hopper® 2.0 M30 Soft Cooler (tote style); Hopper® M20 Soft Backpack Cooler ; and the Sidekick Dry® Gear Case/Pouch

The affected products were sold from March 2018 to January 2023, with 40,762 having been sold in Canada and approximately 1.9 million purchased in the U.S.

The report issued by Health Canada on Thursday advised consumers who bought the affected products to immediately stop using them as they could pose a risk “of serious injury or death” if ingested. It urged people with the product to contact YETI Canada for a replacement product of equal or greater value or a gift card.

There have been no reported incidents of people ingesting the magnets or injuries in either Canada or the U.S. However, 1,399 incidents of detached or missing magnets were reported in the U.S. while one was reported in Canada.

Consumers can contact YETI Canada by phone, email or on their website to receive a replacement product or gift card.