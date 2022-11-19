Health Canada recalls various children's toys, clothes, products

Health Canada has issued several recalls in November involving various children's products over potential injury hazards, as Canadian consumers get ready for the holiday season shopping.

Within the last two weeks, Health Canada has issued four recalls involving children's toys, clothes, bassinets and changing tables.

While no incidents related to any of the products have been reported, the recall notices indicate risk of injury ranging from suffocation, choking and death.

GOALSETTER WALL-MOUNTED BASKETBALL GOALS

Various basketball wall-mounted goal systems from the brand Goalsetter have been recalled over concerns of improper installation that could lead to the hoop falling and risking injury or death.

The recall, published on Wednesday, includes the Goalsetter adjustable and fixed wall mount series and GS baseline series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems.

The notice recommends consumers stop using the product immediately and contact Goalsetter for a safe removal of the goal system and a full refund. Customers can also request a free inspection and installation of a safety bracket.

PROFESSOR PUZZLE RAINBOW STACKER TOY

On Thursday, a recall was issued for the Professor Puzzle rainbow stacker toy over concerns of a peelable, plastic label on the toy that could be a potential choking hazard for children.

Those who purchased the toy both in Canada and the U.S. are asked to immediately stop using it and dispose of the plastic label that can be found in the centre of the wooden puzzle.

Two variations of the product are among those affected, including the pastel green and blue toy under the model number 8739 and the pastel pink and blue toy labelled 8741.

HARMONY PLAY & GO PLAYARDS BASSINETS AND CHANGING TABLE

On Friday, a recall was issued for various Harmony Play and Go Playards bassinets and changing tables over concerns of potential suffocation and entrapment.

Health Canada determined these products do meet Canada's Playpen Regulations because of the structural bar on the bassinet, which if not installed properly, could lead to an uneven sleeping surface for an infant and ultimately putting them at risk for suffocation and injury. The changing tables recalled were found to be a potential risk of injury if an infant attempts to lift the changing table accessory that keeps that table anchored.

The affected products manufactured between January 10, 2020 to November 20, 2021, are as follows:

Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go All-in-One Playard 801006NTL in black

Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete LT Playard 08LT013BGY in black

Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard 0801012BGY in black

Bassinet and Change Table: Harmony Play & Go Complete Playard 0801014GGY in grey

Bassinet: Harmony Play & Go Deluxe Playard 0801001PXL in the grey, green mix

Bassinet: Harmony Play & Go Deluxe Playard 0801005MGL in the black and pink mix

Anyone who purchased the affected changing tables and bassinets are asked to contact Harmony for instructions on how to correct the accessories. Customers are recommended to not use the bassinet without the structural bars set in place or continue using the instructions for the changing table.

EKOUAER BRAND CHILDREN’S SLEEPWEAR

Health Canada issued a recall on Nov. 7 over several sleepwear clothing pieces from the brand, over issues related to potential risk flammability.

The products include the Ekouaer girls robe 110(4-5T), long sleeve swim cover up 120(6-7T), cotton bathrobe 130(8-9T), kids housecoat 140(10-11T) and zipper nightgown with pockets 150(12-13T).

Health Canada determined these clothes do not meet the flammability requirements of the children’s sleepwear regulations. The clothes were found to be too loose fitting for the children's size and could ignite quickly if they are brought too close to a flammable source like a stove or candles.

Customers are asked to contact Ekouaer for additional instructions and a full refund.