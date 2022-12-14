Health Canada recalls pacifier brand due to choking hazard

Health Canada posted a recall for a line of pacifiers on Wednesday due to fears that they could pose a choking hazard for infants.

The recall includes the Zoli binki T. Pacifier + Teether, which came in up to eight different colour schemes and shapes.

“Health Canada's sampling and evaluation program has determined that the pacifier handle can detach, releasing small parts that may pose a choking hazard to young children,” the recall stated.

Around 433 of the included products, which are originally made in Taiwan and imported by a company in Markham, Ont., have been sold in Canada between April and December.

The recall noted that no injuries have been reported to Health Canada as of Dec. 6.

The product came in “ash,” “mist” and “blush” colourings, with the ring portion of the pacifier sculpted to look like a circle, hedgehog, dinosaur or whale. A full list of the recalled products along with images is available on Health Canada’s website.

Any Canadians in possession of these pacifiers should immediately cease their use and seek a refund from wherever they purchased them from.

This is the second recall of a product for infants this month. On Dec. 2, Health Canada posted a recall for several specific product runs of the Lamaze Chill Teether due to a potential microbial hazard.

The affected teethers were found to contain a bacteria in the liquid centre of the teether, which could potentially cause an infection in children with weak immune systems if the teether was punctured and the liquid was ingested.

Around 5,000 products are believed to have been sold in Canada from July 2020 to November 2022. No injuries have been reported thus far, according to the recall, but Health Canada recommends parents cease use of the teether and contact the company for a replacement.