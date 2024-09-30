Health

    • Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products

    Health Canada issued a recall for various sexual enhancement products, including Rhino Rush 15000K Trio seen above, for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil. (Handout) Health Canada issued a recall for various sexual enhancement products, including Rhino Rush 15000K Trio seen above, for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil. (Handout)
    Share

    Health Canada’s recall list for unauthorized sexual enhancement products continued to expand, with 59 more products recalled last week.

    The health agency, in a recall notice posted on Sept 26, said various sexual enhancement products have been tested to contain prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.

    Health Canada said these drugs should only be available by prescription from a health-care professional. Additionally, the recall said the products may contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label and may pose serious health risks.

    Since June, more than 150 sexual enhancement products have been recalled by Health Canada. The recall history of these unauthorized products, including those claiming to help with weight loss, as a workout aid or as "poppers," date back as early as November 2017.

    Health Canada urges customers to throw out the products and consult a health-care professional if you have used these products

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News