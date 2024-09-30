Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products

Health Canada’s recall list for unauthorized sexual enhancement products continued to expand, with 59 more products recalled last week.

The health agency, in a recall notice posted on Sept 26, said various sexual enhancement products have been tested to contain prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.

Health Canada said these drugs should only be available by prescription from a health-care professional. Additionally, the recall said the products may contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label and may pose serious health risks.

Since June, more than 150 sexual enhancement products have been recalled by Health Canada. The recall history of these unauthorized products, including those claiming to help with weight loss, as a workout aid or as "poppers," date back as early as November 2017.

Health Canada urges customers to throw out the products and consult a health-care professional if you have used these products