Health Canada recalls multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to choking hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall notice affecting multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to a potential choking hazard.

According to the notice issued on Thursday, the binding rings of the recalled books may detach, potentially posing a choking hazard.

Make Believe Ideas, the company that manufactured these books, has reported that a total of 12,878 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 163,500 were sold in the United States between March 2022 and August 2023.

As of September 13, there have been no reported injuries or incidents in Canada. However, the company has received two reports of plastic ring detachment in the United States with no injuries associated with these incidents.

Health Canada urges Canadians to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and contact Make Believe Ideas for a refund in the form of a gift card.

