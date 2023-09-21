Health Canada recalls multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice affecting multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to a potential choking hazard.
According to the notice issued on Thursday, the binding rings of the recalled books may detach, potentially posing a choking hazard.
Make Believe Ideas, the company that manufactured these books, has reported that a total of 12,878 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 163,500 were sold in the United States between March 2022 and August 2023.
As of September 13, there have been no reported injuries or incidents in Canada. However, the company has received two reports of plastic ring detachment in the United States with no injuries associated with these incidents.
Health Canada urges Canadians to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and contact Make Believe Ideas for a refund in the form of a gift card.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health Canada recalls multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice affecting multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to a potential choking hazard.
U.S., India talking about Canada murder, no 'special exemption': Biden adviser
The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no 'special exemption' in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to arrive in Ottawa for first visit since war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in the national capital for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
Canadian-founded Rumble slams 'deeply inappropriate' inquiry from U.K. MPs on Russell Brand content
A Canadian-founded video platform which has found success among right-wing commentators says it will not be removing the ability for Russell Brand to monetize videos on their platform after receiving an inquiry on the subject from the U.K. government amid a wave of sexual assault allegations against the comic.
Law firm awarded $4.5 million contract for David Johnston foreign interference probe
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
'I don't know when we'll go': Travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Members of the Indo-Canadian community are reeling after the Indian government suspended visa services for citizens of Canada, upending travel plans for those set on visiting the country but now caught in the crossfire of a diplomatic blowup.
Canada
-
'Citizens were yelling and screaming': London police officers testify in truck attack trial in Windsor
Three constables testified Thursday in Superior Court in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22. He is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
-
Canadian-founded Rumble slams 'deeply inappropriate' inquiry from U.K. MPs on Russell Brand content
A Canadian-founded video platform which has found success among right-wing commentators says it will not be removing the ability for Russell Brand to monetize videos on their platform after receiving an inquiry on the subject from the U.K. government amid a wave of sexual assault allegations against the comic.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
World
-
9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail, including 2 for second-degree murder
Two Memphis jail deputies have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation, according to court documents released Thursday.
-
A list of mass killings in the United States since January
The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened at a suburban Chicago home, where a couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot on Sunday evening. Officers were asked to check on the family at their home in Romeoville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Chicago after one member did not show for work that morning and phone calls went unanswered, police said.
-
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to U.S. lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy worked to shore up U.S. support for Ukraine on a whirlwind visit to Washington on Thursday, delivering an upbeat message on the war's progress while facing new questions about the flow of American dollars that for 19 months have helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.
-
Palestinian leader tells UN there can be no Mideast peace without his people enjoying full rights
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the UN General Assembly on Thursday that there can be no peace in the Middle East without his people enjoying their "full and legitimate national rights."
-
Behind all the speechmaking at the UN lies a basic, unspoken question: Is the world governable?
Work together. Go it alone. The apocalypse is at hand. But the future can be bright. The squabbles never cease, yet here are human beings from all across the world -- hashing out conflicts with words and processes, convening under one roof, trying to write the next chapter of a common dream.
-
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
Politics
-
Freeland tables 'affordable housing and groceries' bill, Trudeau calls for all-party backing
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tabled new legislation to implement the promised removal of GST from new rental developments, and to revamp Canada's competition laws, framing the bill as a package that will result in more affordable housing and groceries, eventually.
-
Law firm awarded $4.5 million contract for David Johnston foreign interference probe
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.
-
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
Health
-
How to tell if your symptoms are from COVID, a cold or the flu
Telling the difference between a developing case of the flu, a cold or COVID-19 is even more difficult than before, as more distinctive symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell have become less common over time, experts say.
-
Health Canada recalls multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to choking hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notice affecting multiple Rainbow Road Board books due to a potential choking hazard.
-
FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies
Federal regulators declined to approve a nasal spray to treat severe allergic reactions late Tuesday, calling for more research on what would have been the first alternative to injections using devices such as an EpiPen.
Sci-Tech
-
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
With the ability to track facial gestures, this headset gives the appearance of being able to read a user's mind
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
Entertainment
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
-
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says
A Northern California coroner's office says actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances.
Business
-
First private U.S. passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed
The first big test of whether privately owned high-speed passenger train service can prosper in the United States will launch Friday when Florida's Brightline begins running trains between Miami and Orlando, reaching speeds of 125 mph (200 kph).
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Thailand's new PM meets Tesla chief Musk in New York
Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday he met with Tesla chief Elon Musk in New York, where they discussed the electric vehicle industry.
Lifestyle
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Halifax-Dartmouth home to oldest saltwater ferry service in North America
The Halifax-Dartmouth ferry service is a regular part of many peoples morning routine, but what many didn't know is the ferry is the oldest operating saltwater ferry in North America.
-
This world-class airport will soon go passport-free
Starting in 2024, officials say Singapore’s Changi Airport will introduce automated immigration clearance, which will allow passengers to depart the city-state without passports, using only biometric data.
Sports
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to three-year, entry-level contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed first-round pick Colby Barlow on a three-year, entry-level contract.
-
Murray returns to China and wins 1st-round match at Zhuhai. Linette advances to Guangzhou semifinals
Returning to China for the first time in four years, Andy Murray won his first-round match at the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, beating local wild card Mo Ye Cong 7-5, 6-3.
Autos
-
Lawyers who sued Tesla board for excess pay want US$10,000 an hour
A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than US$700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
General Motors and Stellantis announced fresh layoffs Wednesday that they blamed on damage from the United Auto Workers strike, and the labour standoff grew more tense just two days before the union was expected to call for new walkouts.
-
Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.