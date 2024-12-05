Health Canada recalls more than 300 sexual enhancement products in four provinces

Health Canada has recalled hundreds of different sexual enhancements products from stores in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C., after they were found to contain dangerous ingredients, the agency says.

In a public advisory, Health Canada says various ingredients were found in the unauthorized health products, including acetaminophen, DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone), levodopa (aka L-dopa), prasterone, sildenafil, and tadalafil that could pose health risks.

Some of the packaging mentioned the potentially concerning ingredients, while others gave no warning, as the ingredients were only found through testing.

Anyone who owns these products is encouraged to stop using them immediately and to seek medical assistance if health issues arise.

For a complete list of the more than 300 seized products, including packaging images and locations where they were sold, visit Government of Canada Recalls and Safety Alerts.