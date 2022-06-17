Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
In a health product recall posted by Health Canada on Thursday, the agency advised anyone using affected Nomad Hand Sanitizers by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company to stop using the products immediately and speak to a health-care professional if they have health concerns.
The agency said that the six sanitizers have been recalled due to quality concerns, adding that the products may contain undeclared methanol.
“Frequent exposure to hand sanitizers containing elevated levels of methanol may cause skin irritation, eye irritation, breathing problems, and headaches. If swallowed, methanol can cause severe adverse reactions, including death,” Health Canada has said in a 2021 release.
Rocky Mountain Soap Company was also subject to a Health Canada recall for some of its hand sanitizers in 2020, a matter which the company later referenced as a “labeling issue.
Here is a list of the latest hand sanitizers included in Health Canada’s recall list:
- Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine (Ethyl alcohol 60 - 80 per cent)
- Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender (Ethyl alcohol 75.12 per cent)
- Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass; Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free (Ethyl alcohol 80 per cent)
- Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free (Ethyl alcohol 75 per cent)
- Nomad Hand Sanitizer: Summertime (Ethyl alcohol 60 - 80 per cent)
- Nomad Hand Sanitizer: Winter Cheer (Ethyl alcohol 74.56 per cent)
A list of all previously recalled hand sanitizers across Canada can be found here.
Health Canada advice states that Canadians should consult their municipal or regional guidelines on how to properly dispose of the products. The products can also be returned to local pharmacies for disposal.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
-
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
168 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, including 141 in Quebec
Federal officials say there are 168 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada.
World
-
U.K. approves extradition of Assange, who plans to appeal
The British government on Friday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges, a milestone - but not the end - of a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website's publication of classified U.S. documents.
-
U.S. Capitol riot: How can Donald Trump be held to account?
As the Jan. 6 committee puts together its damning case, it is already beginning to wrestle with a fundamental riddle that has long applied to Trump's business and political career. How can he be made to pay a price for his actions?
-
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag.
-
Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies
A third elderly church member who was shot when a man pulled out a handgun during a potluck dinner has died, police said Friday.
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigating coin depicting Haitian migrant incident
An unofficial challenge coin depicting the infamous image of an agent on horseback confronting a Haitian migrant is being investigated by US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, according to agency spokesperson Luis Miranda.
-
Peruvian president faces investigation in corruption case
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared Friday before national prosecutors to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes for public works contracts.
Politics
-
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
-
Freeland's 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
-
Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on 'extreme intoxication'
The federal Liberals tabled a bill Friday that seeks to eliminate 'self-induced extreme intoxication' as a legal defence for violent crimes, after the Supreme Court struck down a similar provision in May.
Health
-
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
-
Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks
Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
-
16th-century Italian noble who had gallstones helping modern Canadian E. coli research
An international study led by a team of Canadian researchers has identified and reconstructed what is believed to be the first ancient genome of E. coli using fragments from a centuries-old Italian mummy.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Lightyear' is a heart-warming origin story with poignant moments
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Lightyear,' 'Spiderhead,' 'The Phantom of the Open' and 'Brian and Charles.'
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
-
Eurovision 2023 won't be held in Ukraine; U.K. may step in
The organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest said Friday that it will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding next year's event in the U.K. after concluding that it can't be held in Ukraine. Kyiv said it disagreed with the decision and called for 'additional negotiations.'
Business
-
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
-
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
-
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Lifestyle
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Having coffee before shopping may impact what you buy and how much you spend: study
A new study out of the University of South Florida has found that drinking coffee before going shopping can impact the products consumers purchase, as well as how much they spend.
-
Fun fashion for all: Montreal students strut designs they created themselves
Students at Montreal's Mackay Centre School who are deaf, physically disabled and/or have a communication disorder, are creating their own outfits as part of an accessible fashion show.
Sports
-
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, one Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
Autos
-
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to fall to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.