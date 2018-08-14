Health Canada recalling children's jackets due to drawstring hazard
Health Canada is recalling Calikids nylon waterproof shell jacket, style S1654, with a drawstring at the bottom of the outerwear. The jackets range from size 2T to 6Y, and are available in blue, pink, red and yellow.
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 11:54PM EDT
OTTAWA - A brand of children's jackets are being recalled because they have a drawstring that could present a hazard.
Health Canada says the Calikids nylon waterproof shell jacket, style S1654, are sold in blue, pink, red and yellow colours.
The federal agency says the drawstrings at the bottom of the jackets could become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects.
More than 3,200 of the Chinese-made jackets have been distributed in Canada and were sold between March 2016 and July 2018.
Health Canada says it does not have any reports of injuries related to the product.
