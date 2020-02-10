TORONTO -- Health Canada has issued a recall and safety alert over unauthorized health products promoted for “sexual enhancement” and weight loss, among other things.

The agency warns that those products may include unlabeled and dangerous ingredients.

The list, which was updated and released Monday, includes products that are promoted for “sexual enhancement, weight loss, as a workout aid, or as ‘poppers’” according to Health Canada’s website.

On the recall page, Health Canada advises that consumers stop using the products listed and consult their health-care professional if they have used the products and have concerns.

Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM), the recall adds.

The full list of products being recalled, the companies selling them, as well as the hazards identified, can be found on Health Canada’s website.

The ingredients highlighted in the safety recall were as follows:

Sildenafil

Sildenafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, but should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional, according to the safety recall. Misuse of the drug, especially for those on other medications and with heart conditions, can result in life-threatening low blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, chest pain, headache, dizziness and hearing loss.

Tadalafil

Tadalafil is also a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional, according to the safety recall. The same side effects are listed for those who misuse the drug and those who have heart conditions as Sildenafil.

Yohimbine

Yohimbine, a prescription drug derived from yohimbe, a bark extract, is a prescription drug that may have serious adverse reactions – including increased blood pressure and heart rate, anxiety, dissiness, tremors and headache. Yohimbe and Yohimbine should not be used by children, pregnant or nursing women.