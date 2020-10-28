TORONTO -- Health Canada has expanded a recall of hand sanitizers sold at Dollarama to include all stores that carry the brand nationwide, while also suspending the parent company in charge of manufacturing the product.

The recall, issued Wednesday night, includes all Daily Shield hand sanitizers from retail locations across Canada due to a presence of methanol within the product. Health Canada is urging the public to stop using the product immediately as it may pose serious health risks, including dermatitis, eye irritation and can be deadly if ingested.

The expanded recall includes sanitizers under the brand names Daily Shield and Bio Life in gel, liquid and medicated wipe formats.

Health Canada said testing found the sanitizer also contained less than the recommended amount of ethanol content, meaning it was “not likely to provide effective hand sanitizing functions, such as killing germs and bacteria.”

Last week, Health Canada issued a recall for the Daily Shield hand sanitizers, but only those sold at Dollarama. At the time, the agency had said a counterfeit version of the product had made it onto store shelves.

Now, Health Canada says “new information” provided to them by Daily Shield’s parent company Bio Life Sciences Corp., indicates that the product at Dollarama was not counterfeit after all.

Health Canada found several manufacturing violations at Bio Life, including poor record keeping and “lack of finished product testing.” As a result, the agency has suspended all product licences held by Bio Life with an intent to revoke the company’s COVID-19 site licence.

Health Canada has a full list of hand sanitizers approved for sale in Canada and another list of acceptable products which may not meet the full regulatory requirements but are safe for use and will help meet national demand.