Health Canada 'concerned' by cannabis companies sponsoring music events
Production staff tending to plants at Tweed Marijuana Inc.'s Smiths Falls facility. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO - Tweed Marijuana Inc)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 4:41PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health Canada is prepared to crack down on licensed medical marijuana producers who are sponsoring music festivals and other events.
The federal department says it's "concerned" about some companies that have engaged in corporate sponsorships and other promotional activities that go against the Cannabis Act.
It says the government has made it "abundantly clear" what isn't permitted under the laws, such as marketing to young people.
Health Canada issued a statement that says cannabis companies have been dabbling in various forms of marketing that raise red flags -- though it highlighted music festivals as a particular point of concern.
Tweed, a brand owned by Canopy Growth Corp., is among the companies that have been sponsoring events across the country, including the Field Trip music festival and Pride Toronto this summer. Aurora Cannabis was a "presenting" sponsor of this year's North North By Northeast music festival.
While Health Canada didn't directly acknowledge companies it deemed offenders, it says the actions have underscored a need for "rigorous enforcement" of the laws.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Saje recalls baby wash over possible bacteria contamination
- Teen recovering from burns after plant encounter
- Health Canada 'concerned' by cannabis companies sponsoring music events
- Australia fines parents who don’t vaccinate kids. Should Canada?
- US$550 million awarded in lawsuit claiming baby powder caused cancer