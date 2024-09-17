Health

    • Health Canada approves updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    This photo provided by Moderna in August 2024 shows packaging and syringes for the company's updated COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Moderna) This photo provided by Moderna in August 2024 shows packaging and syringes for the company's updated COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Moderna)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Health Canada has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.

    The mRNA vaccine, called Spikevax, has been reformulated to target the KP.2 subvariant of Omicron.

    It will replace the previous version of the vaccine that was released a year ago, which targeted the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.

    Health Canada recently asked provinces and territories to get rid of their older COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the most current vaccine will be used during this fall's respiratory virus season.

    Health Canada is also reviewing two other updated COVID-19 vaccines but has not yet authorized them.

    They are Pfizer's Comirnaty, which is also an mRNA vaccine, as well as Novavax's protein-based vaccine.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

    Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News