    • Health Canada approves Moderna's mRNA RSV vaccine, company says

    Toronto -

    Health Canada has approved Moderna's mRNA vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older — but it won't be available until next year, the company said on Friday. 

    In a news release, Moderna said it expects the RSV vaccine — called mRESVIA — to be available in early 2025. 

    There are two other vaccines already available in Canada to protect seniors against severe illness caused by RSV: Arexvy, manufactured by GSK, and Abrysvo, made by Pfizer.

    Earlier this year, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended RSV immunization for adults 75 years and older.

    It also recommended adults 60 years and older get an RSV shot if they live in long-term care homes or other chronic care facilities. 

    According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's wastewater surveillance, the level of RSV circulating is currently "moderate" across much of the country. 

    The virus generally causes outbreaks of respiratory tract disease from late fall to early spring, the agency's RSV webpage says. 

    "RSV immunizing products are optimally administered just before the start of the RSV season," the webpage says. 

    In its news release, Moderna said its mRNA vaccine is the first RSV shot to come in a pre-filled syringe and says that will save time for health-care workers and reduce any errors in administering it.  

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

