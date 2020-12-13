TORONTO -- Health Canada continues to expand its growing recall of hand sanitizers sold in Canadian stores that the agency says may pose certain health risks.

The agency said the hand sanitizers have been recalled because they either contain ingredients that are not permitted for use in Canada or are not properly labelled and are missing important information.

The recall, issued in June and updated on Friday, advises anyone with the products in their home to stop using them immediately and consult a health-care professional if they have health concerns.

The latest addition to the recall notice includes Heyseller Inc.'s HeyPur hand sanitizer (NPN 80099351) for containing the "unacceptable medicinal ingredient" of 1-propanol.

Health Canada says frequent use of hand sanitizers containing 1-propanol may cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as dry cracking skin, drowsiness and headaches.

Other "unauthorized denaturants" found in the recalled products, such as industrial-grade ethanol and methanol, can cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation, headaches and irritated or cracked skin, according to Health Canada.

Other recently recalled hand sanitizer include:

Daily Shield Hand Sanitizer, made by 10932540 Canada Inc./Bio Life Sciences Corp.

Snake Lake Brewing Company - Ethanol Sanitizer 80%

Bio Life Hand Sanitizer, made by 10932540 Canada Inc./Bio Life Sciences Corp.

Siding 14 Brewing Company - Ethanol Sanitizer 80%

Concept Manufacturing Ltd - Ethanol Sanitizer 75%; Sani-Soft Sanitizing Skin Cleanser

PurGerme (4 L format), made by Groupe LAV Inc.

The 101 Coast Distillery Hand + Surface Sanitizer

A list of the previously recalled hand sanitizers can be found here.

Health Canada says it has directed the companies in the recall to stop the sale of these products. The agency asks that those affected to report any "adverse events" or complaints regarding the recall to Health Canada.

Canadians are asked to consult their municipal or regional guidelines on how to properly dispose of the products. The products can also be returned to local pharmacies for disposal.

Health Canada has released a full list of sanitizers approved for sale in Canada and another list of acceptable products, which may not meet full regulatory requirements but are safe for use and will help meet national demand. The agency says hand sanitizers that have been authorized will display either a Natural Product Number (NPN) or Drug Identification Number (DIN) on the product label.

Health officials continue to advise Canadians to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to limit the spread of COVID-19. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used if soap and water is not available.