Hamilton's opioid-related deaths nearly 80 per cent higher than provincial average
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 9:46AM EDT
HAMILTON -- The City of Hamilton says it's seen the rate of opioid-related deaths nearly double from 2016 to 2017.
City data says that 70 people died of causes related to opioids between January and October of last year.
The data says another five deaths, that were still under investigation when the numbers were compiled, are probably related to opioids.
In comparison, the city says 41 people died due to opioids during the same time period in 2016.
The city says its 2017 opioid-related death rate was 78 per cent higher than the provincial average, while the number was 48 per cent over the Ontario average the year before.
The province announced last week there were 1,053 opioid-related deaths from January to October 2017, compared with 694 during the same time frame in 2016.
Hamilton says it's opioid-related death rate has consistently been above the provincial average since 2005.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Hamilton's opioid-related deaths nearly 80 per cent higher than provincial average
- Advocacy group calls on governments to act on sugary, alcoholic drinks
- Barbershop study trimmed black men's hair and blood pressure
- Measles case confirmed on Air Canada flight from Switzerland
- Do riskier playgrounds make children more resilient?