

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of people dressed in white protested a proposed long-term drug treatment centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday, voicing concern about property values, loss of green space and the facility’s impact on children.

But the group clashed with supporters wearing black, who say Winnipeg desperately needs more beds to treat people battling addictions.

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre would create 50 new bed spaces to help treat individuals with addictions. The project, located in the St. James area, is in the midst of a rezoning process and has not received final approval.

In January, the City of Winnipeg voted to sell the site of a former arena to the province for $1 to create a site for the new facility. Winnipeg Mayor Brad Bowman said there was an “urgent need” for more treatment facilities in the city, where overdose deaths are on the rise.

Shouting matches erupted between supporters and detractors of the project at a community meeting on Tuesday.

Among the supporters were Rodell and Jennifer Bautista. Two weeks ago, their 20-year-old son Gabriel died by suicide after his own struggle with addiction.

The couple, who dressed in black in support of their son, said there were few places in Winnipeg for Gabriel to find help.

“No help. No support. I spent years trying to get him help,” Jennifer Bautista told CTV Winnipeg.

Gabriel, who was a rapper, often rapped about his desire to kick drugs and become “a better man,” his father said. The new facility would help people like his son get their lives back on track, he said.

“It wasn’t a choice. It’s a disease. It’s a disease that should be treated as such,” Rodell Bautista said.

Since the facility was first proposed, some residents living near the area have voiced strong opposition. A community group called the Friends of Sturgeon Creek offered to pay $100 for the property as a symbol of their frustration about the $1 sale.

Manitoba MLA Steven Fletcher, who acts as a spokesperson for the group, said protesters wanted to voice concern about how the deal unfolded.

“The community and the Friends of Sturgeon Creek are outraged about how the process has not happened,” Fletcher told CTV Winnipeg.

Those against the proposal outnumbered supporters at the community meeting. Their concerns included a lack of due process, a potential impact on property sales, how the new building would affect green space and the number of young children living nearby.

“It’s not a good atmosphere for children growing up in the neighbourhood. And there’s more and more children coming to that neighbourbood,” one man dressed in white told CTV Winnipeg.

Renowned sportscaster Scott Oake and his wife, Anne, are hoping to build the facility in memory of their son, Bruce. Bruce underwent his own treatment for addictions but died of a heroin overdose at the age of 25.

With files from CTV Winnipeg