TORONTO -- Products sold at major Canadian retailers to treat symptoms of upset stomachs and other gastrointestinal issues in babies have been recalled.

Health Canada announced the recall Saturday, saying that tests by the products' manufacturer showed microbial contamination.

The recalled product is sold as Gripe Water and advertised as being alcohol- and preservative-free. According to Health Canada, it is marketed as a "gentle antacid for quick relief of baby's minor stomach upsets such as colic, cramps, gas, sour stomach, and hiccups especially during teething."

The contamination could cause increased infection risk in babies who use the product, potentially leading to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.

Gripe Water is sold under the brand names Atoma, Baby's Choice, Be Better, Equate, Life Brand, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Teddy's Choice and Western Family.

All batches of the product are covered by the recall. UPC numbers vary by brand, but all of them have the Natural Product Number of 80080669.

Anyone who has the product at home is being advised to stop giving it to their baby, return it to the place where it was purchased and talk to their doctor if they have any related medical concerns.

More information is available on the Health Canada website.