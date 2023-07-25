Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Mental Health Association says it is concerned for underfunded community-based mental health services that could face an influx of patients with little resources to support them once Canada's new 988 hotline is up and running.
According to Government of Canada, about 4,500 people in Canada die by suicide every year.
To address this mental health crisis, on Monday the Canadian government announced a three-year investment plan of $156 million into a national three-digit suicide prevention and emotional distress helpline – 988 – to better support Canadians in need.
And while CMHA has been looking forward to the helpline, set to launch on Nov 30, Sarah Kennell, its national director of public policy, says funding for community-based supports remains uncertain.
“The question remains, though, is the mental health and substance use health sector adequately equipped to respond to those crisis situations that emerge through the calls? We're not sure what the answer to that is yet,” Kennell told CTVNews.ca over the phone.
A portion of the investment, $21.4 million, will be donated to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres. These funds will be distributed to existing distress centres to bolster their capacity, Kennell said.
“We’re taking a step back and asking if the funding is really sufficient," she said. "Is this funding enough to ensure that not only are those lines adequately resourced to ensure they pick up the phone when it rings in those local communities, but then do those community-based mental health organizations have the resources to effectively and adequately refer folks who need additional referrals and support to other services and communities?”
The government anticipates a four- to six-fold increase in crisis calls when the 988 number launches this fall. While waitlists for mental health services are already lengthy—the longest wait is now up to two-and-a-half years—CMHA says it could get longer.
While Kennell isn’t certain of what things will look like once the helpline is implemented, she says it’s safe to say there will be increased demand.
“In the absence of real, meaningful investment in community-based resources, folks have limited options in terms of where to go for care. So they're relying on family physicians, which may or may not have emergency departments, which are increasingly under strain and not the best place to get crisis care when you're in a mental health crisis,” she said.
While she says that about 75 per cent of calls can be resolved over the phone, support is still needed for the remainder of the people for whom the phone call isn't enough.
CMHA is a Canadian non-profit mental health organization that focuses on resources, programs and advocacy and, according to Kennell, a community-based approach involves responding to crises holistically, through addressing factors such as housing, food insecurity, and employment—which may contribute to a mental health crisis.
The Public Health Agency of Canada was receptive to speaking with CMHA and the organization is putting forward a budget submission that includes a dedicated committee based crisis response fund, according to Kennell.
“We’re hoping that comes through,” she said
CTVNews.ca reached out to PHAC for comment but has yet to hear back.
-------------
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.
Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
President Joe Biden 's dog Commander bit Secret Service officers at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a trip to the hospital for an injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.
Canada
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
-
Fast-growing wildfire burning near Invermere, B.C., prompts evacuation order, alerts
Dozens of residents living in B.C.’s Columbia Valley are being told to leave their homes after a fast-growing wildfire was discovered in the area Monday.
-
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Canada's two biggest airlines saw a far higher proportion of their flights delayed than many of their American peers, according to figures from an aviation data firm.
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with feds as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
World
-
DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset
Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble.
-
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furore over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics fear endangers independence of the courts.
-
Israeli doctors walk off the job and more strikes are threatened after law weakening courts passes
Thousands of Israeli doctors walked out of work, labour leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad Tuesday, a day after the government approved a law weakening the country's supreme court that critics say will erode the system of checks and balances.
-
DeSantis involved in car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events, no injuries
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he travelled to campaign events in Tennessee for his 2024 presidential bid but wasn't injured, his campaign said.
-
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the U.S.
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
-
Wisconsin drops lawsuits challenging Trump-era border wall funding
Wisconsin is dropping out of two multistate lawsuits that challenged former President Donald Trump's decision to divert billions of dollars to fund a wall across the southern U.S. border.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
-
Ottawa buys nine Airbus planes to replace Air Force Polaris fleet that transports PM
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan sign agreements with feds as part of gender-based violence action plan
Two provinces have signed bilateral agreements with the federal government as part of its action plan to end gender-based violence.
Health
-
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
-
Youth in food-insecure homes made more visits to doctors for mental health: study
The Canadian Medical Association Journal has published a study saying that because of financial problems, children and adolescents under 18 in food-insecure Ontario homes made 55 per cent more visits to doctors for mental health reasons compared to those who had enough to eat.
-
'This is the start of preparing for the next emergency': Calls for inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response
A new series published in the BMJ medical journal is calling for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response.
Sci-Tech
-
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Entertainment
-
'Nostalgia marketing': How Barbie's massive marketing campaign worked so well
While 'Barbenheimer' certainly increased the hype for this history-making box office weekend, Barbie was already on track for a record box office before the memes kicked off, with a massive marketing campaign that experts say is difficult to replicate.
-
'Barbenheimer' breaks summer box-office records at Cineplex on opening weekend
Cineplex says the opening weekend for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' raked in the company's highest summer box office weekend of all time.
-
George R.R. Martin talks status of 'Game of Thrones' projects during strikes
George R.R. Martin is feeling grateful he is keeping busy during the current strikes in Hollywood.
Business
-
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Canada's two biggest airlines saw a far higher proportion of their flights delayed than many of their American peers, according to figures from an aviation data firm.
-
Europe's strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval
European Union member states gave final approval Tuesday to the bloc's master plan to expand semiconductor production, clearing the path for its massive effort to slash reliance on Asia for computer chips vital for everything from washing machines to cars.
Lifestyle
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
Sports
-
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
-
Canadian women look to showcase quality, experience against well-drilled Irish side
In need of points to keep its World Cup dream alive, Canada has to put it best foot forward Wednesday against Ireland after the frustration of a tournament-opening scoreless draw with Nigeria.
-
Canada's Kylie Masse misses podium with 4th-place finish in women's 100m backstroke
Canadian swimming star Kylie Masse just missed the podium in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.