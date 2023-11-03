From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week

Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including window coverings, cantaloupes and mushrooms.

EPIC RESIDENTIAL CONDESING BOILERS

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Epic brand residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold by Lochinvar.

The boiler's flue collector can crack and, if exposed to a high impact event in the burner chamber, can emit carbon monoxide and cause poisoning, according to the recall.

The affected products' serial numbers range from 125325485 through 134830284.

The company has received two reports of broken flue collectors in Canada and no injury reports as of October 2023.

Epic adds nearly 790 affected units were sold Canada from August 2021 to September 2023.

Health Canada urges consumers to contact the installer or a qualified service technician to schedule a free repair—consisting of a steel plate affixed to the base of the flue collector.

To check whether your boiler is impacted enter the serial number on the company's recall lookup.

PRESIDENT'S CHOICE WHITE SLICED MUSHROOMS

The Canadian Food Inspection agency (CFIA) issued a recall Wednesday for President's Choice white sliced mushrooms for listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The 454-gram white sliced mushrooms are identified by the Universal Product Code 06383059347.

The food inspection agency says consumers should check if they have the mushrooms and throw them out or return them to where they bought them. If you have already eaten the recalled mushrooms, contact your health provider, CFIA said.

The recall notice says the bacteria may not cause the mushrooms to look or smell spoiled, but eating them can still make you sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, fever and muscle aches.

No illnesses with this product have been reported in Canada.

ANKER EVERFROST POWERED COOLERS' BATTERY PACKS

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for battery packs within selective Anker brand powered coolers due to overheating.

The portable refrigerators are used for outdoor camping, travel and fishing and operate using a lithium-ion battery that comes with the cooler.

The recall applies to the following models: Anker EverFrost Powered Colours 30, 40 and 50 identified by A17A0, A17A1 and A17A2. The detachable battery pack, A17B0, is also among the products affected.

Health Canada is urging anyone who has them to stop using the impacted products and contact Anker for a free battery pack replacement.

According to the recall notice, nearly 170 coolers have been sold in Canada between March and July 2023.

As of Oct. 20, no injuries have been reported in Canada.

MALICHITA CANTALOUPES

The CFIA issued a recall Wednesday for Malichita brand cantaloupes due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The fruit was sold between Oct. 22 and Nov. 1.

The health agency said customers should throw out the cantaloupes if they have them and contact their health provider if they get sick from eating the fruit.

Salmonella-contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but can cause severe sickness in some cases, the food inspection agency said.

No illnesses with this product have been reported in Canada.

WINDOW COVERINGS

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for various curtains due to the risk of strangulation for children.

Curtains by Kingdom of Comfort, Prolinen, and BalticLinenIdille, sold through Etsy Canada, were recalled after it failed to meet the Corded Window Coverings Regulations.

The recall notice says young children may pull on looped cords around their neck or become entangled in the cords causing strangulation or death.

In total, nearly 50 product units were recalled ranging from October 2019 to June 2023.

No injuries have been reported in Canada as of Oct. 5.

The health ministry said they recommend cordless curtains and urged customers to stop using the recalled items.