From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week

Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, BMW electric vehicles, and a lawn mower.

BABY FEEDING NURSING PILLOW

Health Canada issued a recall last Friday for a portable baby feeding nursing pillow due to choking hazards.

The Oak Leaf baby pillow sold through Walmart Marketplace is designed to allow the baby to self-feed. The infant’s head is placed on a pillow with two curved handles connecting in front of the baby’s face with a pouch for the feeding bottle.

According to Health Canada, this kind of product can result in infants choking on or breathing in the feeding liquid and such items are prohibited by law.

As of Nov. 1, the company has not received reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

BMW’S ELECTRIC VEHICLES COULD CATCH ON FIRE

Transport Canada issued a recall on Monday on some BMW electrical vehicles. The recall, which is four-tabs long, includes the 2008 BMW X6, the 2012 Mini Cooper S and the 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

On certain vehicles, Transport Canada says the auxiliary water pump - which cools the turbocharger after the engine is turned off – can overheat and fail. If this happens, the vehicle could catch on fire.

Owners are advised to park the vehicles outdoors until dealers can replace the pump.

LIAN TENG’S ‘CHAMPIGNON ÉNOKI’ CONTAMINATED

The Canadian Food Inspection agency (CFIA) issued a recall on Wednesday for Lian Teng’s "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms) distributed in Ontario and Quebec due to a microbial contamination.

The mushrooms, which come in a clear bag with a green and yellow label, are being recalled from the market because of a possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes – a disease-causing bacteria.

Although food contaminated with this bacteria may not smell or look spoiled, it can still cause health issues.

According to Health Canada, symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. For people who are pregnant or have severe cases of illness, it can lead to death.

SHRIMP PASTE HAS UNDECLARED INGREDIENTS

The CFIA issued a food recall warning for a shrimp paste distributed in B.C. since the product did not declare allergen ingredients in the label.

During a food safety investigation, the CFIA found out the product contains egg, fish, and soy which are not declared on the label. If someone who is allergic or sensitive to this ingredients consumes this product, it can cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Recalled food products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

BRUSH MOWERS IMPOSE FIRE HAZARD

Health Canada recalled this industrial lawn mower on Thursday due to fire hazards.

The DR Pro Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower is meant for areas of overgrown brush and vines. Some models saw pipes breaking down due to excessive heat, posing fire and burn hazards, Health Canada said.

The company received 14 reports of fire in the U.S. potentially associated with the pipe issue. However, as of Oct. 27, there were no incidents reported in Canada.