From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, BMW electric vehicles, and a lawn mower.
BABY FEEDING NURSING PILLOW
Health Canada issued a recall last Friday for a portable baby feeding nursing pillow due to choking hazards.
The Oak Leaf baby pillow sold through Walmart Marketplace is designed to allow the baby to self-feed. The infant’s head is placed on a pillow with two curved handles connecting in front of the baby’s face with a pouch for the feeding bottle.
According to Health Canada, this kind of product can result in infants choking on or breathing in the feeding liquid and such items are prohibited by law.
As of Nov. 1, the company has not received reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
BMW’S ELECTRIC VEHICLES COULD CATCH ON FIRE
Transport Canada issued a recall on Monday on some BMW electrical vehicles. The recall, which is four-tabs long, includes the 2008 BMW X6, the 2012 Mini Cooper S and the 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost.
On certain vehicles, Transport Canada says the auxiliary water pump - which cools the turbocharger after the engine is turned off – can overheat and fail. If this happens, the vehicle could catch on fire.
Owners are advised to park the vehicles outdoors until dealers can replace the pump.
LIAN TENG’S ‘CHAMPIGNON ÉNOKI’ CONTAMINATED
The Canadian Food Inspection agency (CFIA) issued a recall on Wednesday for Lian Teng’s "Champignon Énoki" (Enoki Mushrooms) distributed in Ontario and Quebec due to a microbial contamination.
The mushrooms, which come in a clear bag with a green and yellow label, are being recalled from the market because of a possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes – a disease-causing bacteria.
Although food contaminated with this bacteria may not smell or look spoiled, it can still cause health issues.
According to Health Canada, symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. For people who are pregnant or have severe cases of illness, it can lead to death.
SHRIMP PASTE HAS UNDECLARED INGREDIENTS
The CFIA issued a food recall warning for a shrimp paste distributed in B.C. since the product did not declare allergen ingredients in the label.
During a food safety investigation, the CFIA found out the product contains egg, fish, and soy which are not declared on the label. If someone who is allergic or sensitive to this ingredients consumes this product, it can cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Recalled food products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
BRUSH MOWERS IMPOSE FIRE HAZARD
Health Canada recalled this industrial lawn mower on Thursday due to fire hazards.
The DR Pro Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower is meant for areas of overgrown brush and vines. Some models saw pipes breaking down due to excessive heat, posing fire and burn hazards, Health Canada said.
The company received 14 reports of fire in the U.S. potentially associated with the pipe issue. However, as of Oct. 27, there were no incidents reported in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo
Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.
BREAKING More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Canada
-
Remembrance Day: Canadian historian aims to honour the stories of Black veterans
As the country prepares to honour the sacrifice of Canadian troops on Remembrance Day, one historian aims to commemorate the thousands of Black veterans that have served in the country’s military since the First World War.
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo
Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
-
Defence committee calls for open competition on military plane bid
The House of Commons defence committee passed a motion Thursday that asks the federal government to put out a request for proposals before it chooses a replacement for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol planes set to retire in 2030.
World
-
Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen over 'maintenance' involving undersea line
Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen collapsed Friday and stayed down for hours, with officials later blaming unannounced "maintenance work" for the outage.
-
Manchin decision hurts Democrats' Senate hopes and sparks new speculation about a presidential bid
Joe Manchin's decision not to seek reelection virtually ensures that the Democratic Party will lose his Senate seat next year in deep-red West Virginia, making the party's steep path to retaining its razor-thin Senate majority even more difficult.
-
FBI seized phones, iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams
FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, his attorney confirmed Friday.
-
Judge declines to push back Trump's classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A federal judge in Florida on Friday declined to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial, calling a request by the former president's defence lawyers to postpone the date "premature." But she postponed other deadlines in the case and signaled that she would revisit the trial date later.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports
Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.
-
China denies accusations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom in Tibet
A government official from China's Tibetan region on Friday rejected allegations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom, while stressing that Tibetan Buddhism should adapt to the Chinese context.
Politics
-
Foreign interference inquiry taps convoy commission co-council to lead probe, opens call for participants
The federal public inquiry that will be probing foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic instructions launched the process for interested stakeholders to apply for standing on Friday and revealed that one of the lawyers that led the Emergencies Act inquiry has been named lead counsel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
-
'Absolutely not': Ex-official accused of leaking secrets says he didn't betray RCMP
A former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secrets has told a jury he didn't commit a crime or betray the national police force. Cameron Jay Ortis testified in Ontario Superior Court that he had the authority to do what he did in the name of fighting threats to the security of Canada.
Health
-
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Sci-Tech
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
-
2024 Grammy nomination snubs and surprises: No K-pop, little country and regional Mexican music
With new categories, SZA, and "Barbie" -- there's a lot to discuss regarding the 2024 Grammy Award nominations. Who didn't make the cut? What were the best surprises of all? Let's take a look.
-
SZA leads the 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories
SZA is the lead contender for the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine nominations announced Friday.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
-
China's biggest lender ICBC hit by ransomware attack
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's U.S. arm was hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted trades in the U.S. Treasury market on Thursday, the latest in a string of victims ransom-demanding hackers have claimed this year.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
-
'Something that's very memorable': Calgary woman creates customized bereavement bears
Nothing can fill the hole left by the death of a loved one, but one Calgary woman is stitching together something especially personal to help sew some memories into that void.
Sports
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
-
LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.