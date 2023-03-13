FRIGG daisy pacifiers, AIKSSOO baby gates pose choking hazard, Health Canada warns

OTTAWA -

Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using certain FRIGG Daisy pacifiers and AIKSSOO brand baby gates because small parts can detach and become a choking hazard for babies.

Health Canada says the affected pacifiers can be identified by lot number 0822.

The pacifier's collar is flower-shaped and the nipple is made of natural rubber.

They were sold in packages of two between August 1, 2022, and February 24, 2023, at 12 retail stores in Canada.

The affected AIKSOO brand baby gate is the 36-inch extra tall pressure mounted model.

The baby gates were sold on Amazon.ca between July 17, 2022, and February 19, 2023.

The Amazon Standard Identification Number for the affected gates is B09Z2KQCQV.

Health Canada says no injuries related to the pacifiers or the baby gates have been reported to date.

