Frenchman in vegetative state for years, kept alive after appeal to UN
Demonstrators gather near the French National Assembly in silent protest against euthanasia, on March 10, 2015. (AP / Remy de la Mauviniere)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:30AM EDT
PARIS -- A last-ditch appeal to the United Nations has forced French doctors to resume life support for a man who has been in a vegetative state for years and whose case has drawn attention across Europe.
Vincent Lambert was critically injured in a 2008 car accident, and his parents and wife disagree on whether to keep him alive artificially. After years of legal battles, a team of doctors decided to stop giving him food and liquids.
But the parents appealed to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, arguing the 42-year-old should be treated as disabled.
Hours after doctors stopped feeding Lambert on Monday, a Paris court ordered a freeze on previous rulings while the UN committee considers the case. That process could take years.
The parents' lawyer told French media that doctors resumed feeding on Tuesday.
