

Joshua Weinberger, Special to CTVNews.ca





Retired NHL goaltender Corey Hirsch is sharing his story of living with mental illness as part of a new public awareness campaign launched by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto to address mental illness-related stigma.

Hirsch, who spent the majority of his NHL career playing in a Vancouver Canucks jersey, appeared on CTV’s Your Morning Monday alongside Dr. Catherine Zahn, the president and CEO of CAMH.

“I was just trying to get into the National Hockey League and was out with some friends, and it was almost like something just kind of broke is the best way that I can describe it,” Hirsch said.

“Years later I would be diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder, but at the time I didn’t know what was happening.”

As a professional athlete, Hirsch said he was afraid of showing weakness.

“There is a lot of shame, guilt attached to mental health and the stigma was real,” he said.

He said the key to getting better is an early diagnosis and an understanding that reaching out for help is necessary and okay.

“People need to be able to know that it’s like any other issue – it’s like having a sore shoulder, you go see the doctor.”

Four months ago, Hirsch published a first-person essay on The Player’s Tribune titled “You are Not Alone.”

Since then, NBA stars such as DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love, have added their own personal stories to the conversation. Both contributed to the NBA’s Mind Health initiative, which aims to increase knowledge around emotional well-being.

“The movement has really been remarkable,” Hirsch said. “When I came out with my story I was terrified of what the response would be. I’ve had nothing but overwhelming love and support from people, and the comments have been extremely positive.”

About 20 per cent of Canadians, or 6.5 million, experience mental illness, yet only two per cent believe that it is a pressing health matter, according to Dr. Zahn.

Although there are a variety of excellent therapy options for people who struggle with mental disorders, we still “need to improve access to care, so we need to have a call for funding by our health care system that is equitable, that matches the burden of illness in our society,” Dr. Zahn said.

“There also has to be a significant investment in research into mental health because there remain a lot of people who do not respond to the current treatments we have available to us.”