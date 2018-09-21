Food researcher defends work after resigning from Cornell
In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Brian Wansink, a food behaviour scientist at Cornell University, holds wine glasses during a demonstration in a food lab at the university in Ithaca, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Candice Choi, The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 11:07AM EDT
NEW YORK -- A prominent food researcher is defending his work a day after Cornell University said he engaged in academic misconduct and was removed from all teaching and research positions.
Brian Wansink says he never committed fraud and that the issues identified by the university's investigation were relatively minor.
Among the issues Cornell cited Thursday were "misreporting of research data" and "problematic statistical techniques." Wansink says in a statement Friday his work had some statistical mistakes and other issues, but that he never intentionally misreported data. He says he believes all his findings will be supported by others.
Wansink, who has helped update the U.S. dietary guidelines, resigned and will leave Cornell in June. The split was announced after a top medical journal retracted six of his papers this week.
