Food recall warning for Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate products
Jayne Zhu lays out ingredients along side an instruction card before preparing a Hello Fresh cajun fish tacos meal kit, at her home in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday December 6, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 11:04AM EST
Canada’s food safety watchdog is investigating after chilies in certain ready meals were found to be at risk of salmonella contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall of red chilies in some Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate meal kits, because they may contain salmonella bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting.
The kits were distributed across Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.
“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA wrote on its website.
“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”
Affected products are Hello Fresh coconut dal, the 902 gram and 1804 gram kits with a best before date of January 29, and Chefs Plate beef chow mein, the 856 gram and 1712 gram varieties with a best before date of January 19 and January 22 respectively.
There have been no reported illnesses connected to these products, CFIA said.
CIFA recommends recalled products are thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought.
This recall was triggered by Hello Fresh Canada.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Care home ordered to re-hire nurse who stole drugs, falsified records
- There were 29 homicides in long-term care homes in the past six years: report
- Mothers on a mission to prove Lyme disease can be passed to unborn child
- Ontario doctors in court challenge to referral rule for services that clash with their beliefs
- China seems to confirm scientist's gene-edited babies claim