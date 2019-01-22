

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada’s food safety watchdog is investigating after chilies in certain ready meals were found to be at risk of salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall of red chilies in some Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate meal kits, because they may contain salmonella bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting.

The kits were distributed across Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA wrote on its website.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Affected products are Hello Fresh coconut dal, the 902 gram and 1804 gram kits with a best before date of January 29, and Chefs Plate beef chow mein, the 856 gram and 1712 gram varieties with a best before date of January 19 and January 22 respectively.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to these products, CFIA said.

CIFA recommends recalled products are thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought.

This recall was triggered by Hello Fresh Canada.