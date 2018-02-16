

CTVNews.ca Staff





The most recent flu numbers for Canada will be released Friday afternoon but there are signs in the United States that flu levels are levelling off.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Friday that one of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for symptoms of the flu. While that’s still among the highest levels in the decade, it’s not getting worse. And flu activity had been increasing every week since November.

The number of states reporting heavy flu levels also held steady at 43.

According to last week’s FluWatch report of the Public Health Agency of Canada, influenza activity remained at peak levels but there were signs that activity is starting to slow down in parts of the country.

There had been 33,095 lab-confirmed cases of influenza this season as of last week, accounting for 130 deaths and 3,108 hospital admissions. Those deaths included five children under 16 as of Feb. 3. The flu resulted in 511 pediatric hospital admissions.

The flu season started early in North America and many have fallen with a strain that tends to put more people in the hospital and cause more deaths. Making it worse, this year's flu vaccine is estimated to be only 25 per cent effective against that type.

While prelimary data had indicated this flu season was as bad as the swine flu pandemic in 2009, revised numbers from the CDC released Friday show it hasn’t been as intense but still qualifies as an epidemic.

For the week ending Jan. 27, a little less than 10 per cent of U.S. death certificates listed flu or pneumonia as the cause of death. That's down slightly from the week before, but indicates that flu remains at epidemic levels.