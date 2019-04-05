

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca Staff





A U.S. judge has ordered an India-based journal publisher and his companies, which took over the publishing of several Canadian journals in 2016, to pay more than US$50 million after a federal court found that they made “deceptive claims” to researchers.

OMICS Group Inc., an online publishing firm headquartered in Hyderabad, has been accused of duping academics and publishing bogus research with little to no vetting by experts in the field.

In 2016, a CTV News/Toronto Star investigation found that OMICS had purchased two Canadian companies that published a number of respected medical journals in fields like cardiology, pathology and optometry.

That same year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint in court alleging that OMICS Group Inc., iMedPub LLC, Conference Series LLC, and the owner of those companies, Srinubabu Gedela, advertised “hundreds of online academic journals and international conferences for scientists and medical professionals, and deceptively claimed that their journals provided authors with rigorous peer review and had editorial boards made up of prominent academics.”

In reality, many articles were published with “little to no peer review” and many people listed on the OMICS website as editors never agreed to be affiliated with those journals or conferences organized by the group, the FTC said.

“These publishing companies lied about their academic journals and took millions of dollars from aspiring researchers and writers,” Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a news release this week.

“We’re pleased with the court’s strong order holding these companies and its owner responsible for the damage they caused.”

In the past, OMICS has denied all allegations against the company made by the FTC and others.

Gedela’s lawyer, Kishore Vattikoti, told The New York Times this week that the publisher would appeal the $50-million ruling.

In recent years, so-called “predatory publishing” has become an increasing concern among scientists and doctors around the world. Researchers who have been tracking the problem estimate that there are thousands of suspected predatory journals that publish more than 400,000 articles each year.

Critics say many of those articles are based on poorly researched or bogus science that could endanger scientific credibility and medical advice.