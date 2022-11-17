Feds still 'strongly encourage' people to use masks while travelling
Canada's minister of transport says after a briefing with the country's top doctor, the government still strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains -- but stopped short of making it a requirement.
Omar Alghabra says that he participated in a briefing from chief public health officer Theresa Tam this morning.
He says the government will continue to follow advice from doctors and will maintain the recommendation for now.
The minister says he wears a mask when travelling on a plane and that it is it a kind thing to do.
Last week during a virtual update, Tam said that "increased growth" of COVID-19 variants, influenza and a surge of the respiratory syncytial virus is posing a challenge for the health system in several parts of the country.
On Oct. 1, all COVID-19 entry restrictions were removed by the federal government, including quarantine for unvaccinated foreign travellers and mask mandates for anyone entering Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.
WATCH LIVE | Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy
Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter, the top civil servant at the Finance Department said Thursday.
