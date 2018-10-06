Fearing exposure, some U.S. funeral homes stock overdose antidote
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 2:21PM EDT
BALTIMORE -- Funeral directors in Maryland are increasingly concerned their employees could be exposed to opioids. That's why some are stocking naloxone, the medication the reverses the effects of an overdose.
The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that funeral directors are calling themselves the "last responders" to the opioid epidemic. The concern is that employees could come into contact with opioids on a dead person's body or the clothes of a mourner.
Synthetic opioids like fentanyl and carfentanyl can be deadly, even in quantities as small as a grain of salt when inhaled or absorbed through the skin.
The National Funeral Directors Association is recommending members to prepare for the possibility that someone could suffer from exposure. The association has said that members should recognize overdose symptoms and train staff to administer naloxone
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Congo's conflict makes fighting Ebola, sexual violence risky
- Toronto hospital offers same-day hip replacement surgery
- Ottawa sees alarming increase in ticks as Lyme disease cases rise across Canada
- Various Sobeys vegetable products recalled due to risk of Listeria contamination
- Mom warns of cute caterpillar dangers after son’s severe allergic reaction