

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends toxicology testing for four common active ingredients in sunscreen, all of which were absorbed into people’s bloodstreams above the recommended limit during a clinical trial.

While the effect of these ingredients being absorbed into the blood at those levels is presently unknown, the study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, is now prompting FDA researchers to turn their attention to finding out.

FDA researchers say the results shouldn’t discourage people from applying sunscreen, as it can provide significant protection from the sun’s UV radiation and help prevent medical issues, including skin cancer.

The team initially set out to determine if four active ingredients in sunscreens -- avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule -- were being absorbed into the bloodstream and, if so, in what concentrations.

Using a small sample-size pool, researchers collected blood samples from 24 healthy volunteers who applied four different sunscreens four times per day for four days.

They found the all four active ingredients in the blood exceeded the threshold recommended for toxicology testing.

The researchers acknowledge there were a few limitations to the study.

Besides working with a small sample size, the clinical trial was conducted without the participants being exposed to outdoor heat, sunlight or humidity, the authors wrote, noting those factors may affect the rate of sunscreen absorption.

Another limitation is that researchers weren’t looking absorption differences based on the type of the sunscreen’s formulation, people’s skin type or age.