FDA approves drug for treating postpartum depression
FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery centre in upstate New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Linda A. Johnson, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:58PM EDT
TRENTON, N.J. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug specifically developed for severe depression after childbirth.
The agency on Tuesday approved Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso (ZUHL'-ress-oh), an IV drug given over 2 1/2 days.
In a company-funded study of new mothers with moderate or severe postpartum depression, half the women given Zulresso had depression end within 2 1/2 days, about double the rate of those in a comparison group given dummy treatments.
Postpartum depression affects about 400,000 American women a year. It's often treated with antidepressants, though they can take several weeks to help and don't always work.
Sage said Zulresso will cost$34,000without insurance, plus costs for the stay in a hospital or infusion centre.