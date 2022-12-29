Father of two with terminal cancer finds hope in life-saving precision medicine
Allen Chankowsky says he has a responsibility to his two teenage kids: to show them how to live. But this responsibility was complicated when he believed he was going to die.
In July of 2016, at the age of 47, he was diagnosed with salivary duct carcinoma (SDC), an aggressive and rare head and neck cancer.
“This is what they call an ultra rare cancer,” Chankowsky told CTVNews.ca on the phone, explaining that the malignancy affects about three in 100,000 people. “It needed to be addressed on an emergency basis.”
The only option, Chankowsky said, was to undergo a radical neck dissection to try to stop the spread of the cancer as early as possible. But it was too late. Of the 63 lymph nodes that were removed from his right neck, many of them were already harbouring this deadly cancer. “I lost much of my right neck during that surgery,” he said.
As an attempt to stop the cancer from spreading further, an aggressive course of radiation therapy followed the initial diagnosis. However, a follow-up CT scan revealed swelling lymph nodes in his chest. Then, further assessment determined that metastatic tumours had spread to his lungs.
The prognosis was daunting.
His cancer was considered terminal, with a 20 per cent chance of him surviving more than five years. But for Chankowsky, cancer was no stranger.
In 1991, in his early twenties, Chankowsky was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a blood cancer that originates in the lymphatic system.
His disease was discovered three years after his brother died in a car accident. His mother and father, who were still mourning, were suddenly confronted with the possibility of losing another son.
“I was very protective of [my parents],” he said. “It was a very difficult period.”
Fortunately, Chankowsky was successfully treated with radiation therapy and his cancer went into remission. The 25 cancer-free years that followed afforded him time to enjoy a healthy life, have two children, and develop a career as a marketing professional.
Then, in the summer of 2016, he noticed a lump on his right neck — the earliest indication that a new cancer had infiltrated his body.
“I was heavily weighed down with the notion that, at age 47, my life was going to come to an end -- with kids at the ages of 12 and nine, and with living parents who had already buried one of their kids.”
Chankowsky was willing to do whatever it took to find new solutions.
New solutions would save his life.
PRECISION MEDICINE
Over recent decades, there have been drastic advancements in cancer care that have helped oncology patients such as Chankowsky live with terminal cancer beyond the prognosis found in medical literature.
Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, an academic oncologist and a leading voice in cancer research, attributes stronger patient outcomes to approaches that have evolved beyond traditional treatment and diagnostic options.
“Traditional cancer care [makes] decisions of what therapy will be used [based] on where the tumour originates,” she explained in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.
For instance, if cancer derives in the colon, there is a series of treatment options that oncologists typically revert to for colon cancer, she explained. Clinical trials may be recommended, but statistical response rates from these trials would be attributed to the general demographic of patients with colon cancer, often without any comprehensive distinctions indicating why treatments worked -- or didn’t -- for certain people.
Referring to limitations in traditional tumour analysis, Dr. Kurzrock said conventional diagnostic technology does not provide deeper insights into the genetic biology of the tumour.
Those insights, she said, could make all the difference.
Dr. Kurzrock’s research focuses on “precision medicine” -- an approach to disease treatment and prevention that accounts for genetic and immune variabilities of individual cases. It’s a direction of care that veers away from one-size-fits-all treatment plans -- which don’t consider the unique complexity of each patient.
Kurzrock said that the best way to stop cancer cells is to understand them from the “inside out.”
“We use these special tests to understand exactly what is wrong with the tumour, and why [it] exists, which is usually because of an alteration in the DNA, and or an alteration in the patient’s immune function,” Kurzrock explained. “Once we understand why an individual’s tumour is a tumour, we can precisely target [it].”
This approach wasn’t immediately offered to Chankowsky.
While coming to grips with his terminal status, he was told by his oncologist that the only treatment option was “palliative chemotherapy.” Unlike conventional chemo, this option would not cure him of his cancer, and would only delay the inevitable spread of tumours, keeping him comfortable for as long as possible.
“I felt that accepting the chemo was kind of like waving the white flag, giving up hope, and showing my kids that I am going to roll over and let it take me out,” he said.
Desperate to find other treatment alternatives that could give him a better shot at survival, Chankowsky and his partner began scouring the internet and canvassing second and third opinions from oncology experts across North America.
“We read hundreds of abstracts from peer-reviewed journals about [SDC]. I asked my oncologist if they would support the genetic assessment of my tumour, because we knew enough to know that understanding the biology of this cancer is going to be my only hope.”
NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING
This ultimately led Chankowsky towards a diagnostic tool called “comprehensive genomic profiling,” also called “next-generation sequencing” (NGS). It’s a biomedical technology that allows molecular pathologists the ability to sequence the DNA of tumours and test countless gene abnormalities simultaneously. Under the umbrella of precision medicine, NGS provides in-depth analysis of tumours that can inform oncologists which patients would best respond to certain treatments.
As Chankowsky writes in his book, On the Other Side of Terminal, “Understanding the key principles of this cutting-edge diagnostic tool may be an invaluable and life-saving resource, informing your important decisions regarding what treatment options or clinical trials may be best for you.”
Here’s the problem, though: Chankowsky learned it’s more difficult to have tumours comprehensively sequenced in Canada, where oncology labs tend to focus on “hotspot testing” for select genes, depending on cancer types.
So Chankowsky asked his oncologist to support NGS through a molecular insight company stationed in Cambridge, Mass., called Foundation Medicine.
According to its website, Foundation Medicine provides patients, physicians and researchers with a deep understanding of the genomic mutations that drive cancer.
But why is NGS less common in Canada?
CANADIAN ROADBLOCKS
Dr. Kurzrock said many oncologists -- both in Canada and the U.S. -- are not able to interpret the complex data that comprehensive sequencing delivers. Although it’s becoming a standard of care in the U.S, Canada is still far behind.
“[NGS] clinical grade came on the scene in 2012,” she said. “At the beginning, very few people were willing to use it because it was seen as more foreign, and doctors had not been trained in its complexities. It wasn’t clear to doctors what the value would be.”
Besides the steep learning curve required to effectively interpret testing results, another problem Dr. Kurzrock mentioned was the sheer volume of data points that NGS gathered, which, she said, are “beyond human cognition.”
Analytical softwares such as CureMatch — which Dr. Kurzrock has private equity in — strives to offer a solution, making NGS data more digestible in a way that effectively informs oncologists, without overloading them with information.
As its website explains, “CureMatch provides oncologists with clear, accessible, predictive treatment analysis to equip them with actionable knowledge tailored for each unique case.”
With other NGS analytical softwares in development, Dr. Kurzrock believes that every cancer patient should have their tumours genetically sequenced to stand the best chance at surviving.
She also maintains that NGS should be a standard of care for all cancer cases in Canada.
“Much like it would be considered malpractice [for an oncologist] to not know where the cancer came from by not having a pathologic examination, I personally feel that the same should apply to sequencing,” Dr. Kurzrock said.
“Sequencing is the real diagnosis.”
NGS, however, is only the first step on a path towards better treatment options, which are often evaluated through clinical trials – something that Canadian patients lack involvement in.
In an email to CTVNews.ca, Chad Leaver, director of health for the Conference Board of Canada, wrote that Canadian research hospitals only capture “four per cent of global clinical trials (across any therapeutic area).”
“Investing in innovative research, and having patients participate in clinical trials, are essential for more effective cancer care,” he wrote.
Few Canadians, he explained, take part in trials.
“Sometimes this is because of where the trial is being conducted (at a large teaching hospital, for instance) – and not where a patient is receiving or accessing care.”
Leaver pointed out that participation by adults in clinical trials in Canada ranges from less than one per cent to 5.8 per cent of incident cases, depending on where the patients live.
According to a report by the Conference Board of Canada, called “Tomorrow Can’t Wait,” there are significant reimbursement disparities between provinces for cancer treatment resources.
As Leaver wrote in his email, “the reimbursement delays in Canada are a reflection of Canada’s approach to Health Technology Assessment, price regulation, and price negotiation pathways. It is actually Canada’s provinces and territories’ own processes that are standing in the way of timely and equitable access to breakthrough treatments for Canadians.”
THE SOLUTION
After Chankowsky’s NGS and surgical pathology results were interpreted by his oncology team, it was determined that a main driver for his tumour’s growth were androgens - a group of male hormones that are associated with reproductive health. Discovering that the biology of his cancer was “androgen-receptor positive” was the most important reason why Chankowsky is now considered to be an “exceptional survivor” from an otherwise notoriously deadly cancer.
“The approach was if we can target the androgen receptor, we can somehow try to starve the cancer from androgens,” he explained.
Together with the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Chankowsky and his oncologist worked closely to apply a treatment called “androgen deprivation therapy” — a common treatment for patients with prostate cancer — which, as the name implies, aims to deprive his tumour of androgens, therefore limiting their growth.
It worked.
“There was a significant shrinkage of the many tumours in my lungs and lymph nodes” he said. Eventually, the tumours were no longer measurable.
“They considered me to have a complete response to the treatment.”
Chankowsky believes his story is a testament to the critical importance that comprehensive genomic profiling be the standard of care for every cancer patient, regardless of cancer type.
As Chankowsky notes, “hotspot testing of select genes is not nearly enough and Canadians are needlessly dying earlier than they should.”
He added that, “as Canadian tax payers, we invest into a health delivery system and expect world-class cancer care be delivered.”
Chankowsky calls on the provinces to catch up with the rest of the world to deliver the best cancer care available, saying that patients should not be afraid to “research, challenge the standards of care, and do what scientists do every day — constantly question what the best choice is.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
-
-
-
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and style icon, dies at 81
British fashion designer and style icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
BREAKING | Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
Canada
-
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after two people charged
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the alleged murder of an officer who police say was ambushed while responding to a call.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
World
-
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
-
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated recently.
-
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
Iran appointed a new head of its central bank on Thursday after the currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions.
-
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
-
College scandal middleman blames actions on 'winning at all costs' mentality
The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his 'winning at all costs' attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week.
-
Lack of info on China's COVID-19 surge stirs global concern
Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak -- and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
Politics
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
-
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Health
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
-
Father of two with terminal cancer finds hope in life-saving precision medicine
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Sci-Tech
-
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
Entertainment
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and style icon, dies at 81
British fashion designer and style icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.
-
Another Canadian joins growing trend of 'Jeopardy!' super-champions
It's not your imagination: "Jeopardy" streaks are getting longer.
-
Missing persons report filed for rapper who hasn't been seen by family in months
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
Business
-
Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
-
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
-
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
Iran appointed a new head of its central bank on Thursday after the currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions.
Lifestyle
-
'Death by a thousand cuts': How to reassess, cut back on subscriptions
As 2022 comes to a close and the cost of living continues to climb, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending -- and some are looking to trim down on subscriptions.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
'Not just the ramp.' Worship spaces need more accessibility
Due to inaccessibility, Jerry Lamb could not maneuver his wheelchair into the rows of pews at his church. This is one part of his new life that requires near-constant calculations of how to navigate a world no longer set up for him.
Sports
-
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
-
Exact number of Pele's goals forever a topic of debate
Pele's career of greatness will be remembered for decades to come, but one topic of debate is still discussed: How many goals he scored in his timeless career.
-
Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro
Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Orebro HK on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament.
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.