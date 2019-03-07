Facebook steps up fight against vaccine misinformation
In this Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, a man works at his desk in front of monitors during a demonstration in the war room, where Facebook monitors election related content on the platform, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:19PM EST
NEW YORK -- Social media giant Facebook says it will remove groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccinations on its site.
It's the latest step Facebook and others are taking to stem the tide of misinformation on social media sites.
Facebook says it will take its cue from global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have publicly identified verifiable vaccine hoaxes.
If groups and pages spread those hoaxes, they won't appear in recommendations or in predictions functions when searched for in Facebook. Ads with similar information will be rejected.
And content that contains the misinformation won't be shown on Instagram Explore or hashtag pages.
Combatting Vaccine Misinformation https://t.co/ugLNG4NSNn— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) March 7, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Expert panel says feds should create new agency to oversee pharmacare program
- TVs in bedrooms may harm children's physical and mental health
- 'I would not bet against Alex Trebek': Expert says pancreatic cancer can be beat
- Facebook steps up fight against vaccine misinformation
- Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing