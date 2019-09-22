Face transplant recipient's donor face now failing
Carmen Blandin Tarleton, of Thetford, Vermont, speaks with reporters at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Wednesday, May 1, 2013. The 44-year-old mother of two underwent the transplant in February after a 2007 attack in which her estranged husband doused her with industrial strength lye, burning more than 80 percent of her body. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 9:55AM EDT
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A woman who was severely burned in a domestic violence attack in Vermont is hoping for a second face transplant after doctors recently discovered tissue damage that likely will lead to the loss of her donor face.
Carmen Blandin Tarleton was burned over 80 per cent of her body when her estranged husband beat her with a baseball bat and doused her body with lye in 2007. Six years ago, she received a face transplant at Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, where she's being evaluated for a possible second transplant.
Tarleton, who now lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, told The Boston Globe that she has no regrets about the transplant because it dramatically improved her quality of life.
More than 40 patients worldwide have received face transplants.
